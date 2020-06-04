Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks

Restarting talks on Serbia relations will be the new Kosovo prime minister's top priority, he said, but will the EU or the US lead the process?

"The priority [of the government] will be taking the responsibility to move forward on the dialogue [with Serbia] in cooperation with the EU and the USA, by not allowing change of territory or territorial exchange," Avdullah Hoti, the new leader, said after MPs voted him into office on Wednesday (3 June).

Incoming prime minister Avdullah Hoti was educated in a British university (Photo: mf.rks-gov.net)

Fighting the pandemic and its economic effects were also top priorities, he added.

Hoti, a 44-year old former finance minister from the LDK party won power by 61 votes against 24, out of 120 in parliament.

He will lead a coalition of five parties and independent MPs, with the Vetevendosje and PDK parties in opposition, in a sign of the fragility of Kosovo politics.

Hoti used to be in coalition with the Vetevendosje party of outgoing prime minister Albin Kurti.

But that government collapsed in March under US pressure, after Kurti imposed a massive tax on Serbian imports, spoiling EU and US efforts to mediate a peace accord.

Kurti did not go quietly - his party boycotted Wednesday's vote and its supporters tried to storm parliament.

But both he and his anti-Serbian tax policy are now gone, with Hoti also promising to bin that.

Kosovo started talks with Serbia on normalising relations in 2011 after breaking away in a bloody war in 1999, with Nato's help, and declaring independence in 2007.

The EU-mediated talks broke down in November 2018 over Kurti's taxes and never restarted.

A US special envoy, Richard Grenell, then got involved, inviting both sides for talks in Washington instead Brussels.

The US also signalled support for a land-swap deal with Kosovo, which Germany believed could enflame ethnic tensions in the Western Balkans and which Hoti, the new leader, has now ruled out, "not allowing change of territory or territorial exchange".

The EU has since appointed its own special envoy, former Slovak foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák.

And Grenell, who was also US ambassador to Germany, has since left Europe to become a fundraiser for US president Donald Trump's re-election bid, while holding on to his Kosovo-Serbia envoy post.

Both the EU and the US congratulated Kosovo on its decision on Wednesday.

"The EU-facilitated dialogue [led by Lajčák] is the only way to turn Kosovo's European future into a reality for its citizens," the EU's top foreign policy and enlargement officials, Josep Borrell and Olivér Várhelyi, said.

Meanwhile, Grenell was also "looking forward to cooperating with the new government and continuing dialogue with Serbia," his spokesman, Dick Custin, said.

And that left open the question of whether the EU, the US, or both of them in parallel, will try to bring home any final peace deal.

But transatlantic cooperation is not what it used to be, however.

And when asked by EUobserver whether Grenell and Lajčák, who was appointed on 3 April, had even spoken to each other on the dossier, the EU foreign service did not answer, but issued a boiler plate statement instead.

"The new EUSR [EU special representative, Lajčák] is constantly in touch with all relevant partners to listen to their perspectives, expectations and concerns in order to prepare the grounds, so that the dialogue can resume without delay," Borrell's service said.

The Western muddle over who does what in the Balkans comes amid increasing Chinese and Russian efforts to compete for influence in the region.

Meanwhile, the man who would represent Kosovo, its president, Hashim Thaçi, in the EU-mediated talks, if they restart, might not play ball.

Thaçi, who risks going on trial on old war crimes allegations in an EU-sponsored tribunal in The Hague, has said he would not work either with Lajcak or with Borrell (a former Spanish foreign minister), because Slovakia and Spain are two of the five EU countries (with Cyprus, Greece, and Romania), who do not recognise Kosovo's sovereignty.

"In front of us we will have two negotiators from the countries that do not recognise Kosovo's independence," Thaçi said on 26 May.

He would talk to French or German leaders, he said, but "there is no inclination on my part to participate in a negotiation process that is led by Lajcak," Thaçi added.