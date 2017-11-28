Tuesday

28th Nov 2017

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

EU will formally renew glyphosate on 12 December

By

The European Commission will formalise on 12 December Monday's decision by member states to renew for five years the licence for the herbicide glyphosate.

The decision by EU countries, agreed after 18 months of debate, will then enter into force.

The EU executive will also reply to Europeans who asked for a ban of the weedkiller glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, and more generally "examine the options on how to clarify and optimise the rules applicable on scientific studies" - which were the basis of assessment about herbicide safety for human health, a Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday (28 November).

The 'Stop Glyphosate' petition was signed by over 1.3 million Europeans and called for a complete ban of glyphosate and more transparent scientific evaluations of pesticides in future.

The petition said that "changes in the EU scientific evaluation procedures for pesticides" are needed, since studies to support pesticide approvals are largely based on studies that are commissioned and submitted by the pesticide producers themselves."

The EU licence renewal process of glyphosate relies on studies prepared by the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), stating that the weed-killer does not present a risk to human health.

This was despite the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification of glyphosate as "probably carcinogenetic".

Earlier this year, a US court published hundred of Monsanto's emails showing that the company was involved in at least two academic reports on glyphosate.

Media reports, including by EUobserver and Dutch magazine OneWorld, have shown that Efsa conclusions on the safety of glyphosate were partially based on scientific evidence provided by Monsanto, Roundup's manufacturer.

On 19 October, also the European Parliament expressed doubts over the scientific evaluations of glyphosate carried out by the European agencies.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. German vote swings EU decision on 5-year glyphosate renewal
  2. Glyphosate: 1.3 million EU citizens call for ban
  3. EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal
  4. EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition
EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal

Member states failed to agree on a licence renewal for weedkiller glyphosate. A new vote will take place before 22 November at the European Commission's appeal committee.

EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition

Chancellor Merkel disowned her agriculture minister over his decision to back a renewal of the weedkiller's licence. as the issue pits Social Democrats against Christian Democrats ahead of coalition talks.

News in Brief

  1. Irish deputy PM resigns to save government
  2. Committee MEPs up climate target to 35% renewable energy
  3. Negotiators will meet on a Sunday to reach deal on waste
  4. MEPs reject objection to glyphosate renewal
  5. Emails show Airbus influence over EU climate position
  6. German minister says he decided glyphosate renewal 'on his own'
  7. OECD warns of Brexit and Catalan crisis effect
  8. Dutch consumer authority fines VW over Dieselgate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  2. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  3. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  8. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  10. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  11. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative
  12. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations

Latest News

  1. EU will formally renew glyphosate on 12 December
  2. European foundation demands release of Turkish journalist
  3. EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition
  4. Glyphosate renewal is a Pyrrhic victory for Monsanto
  5. The 'Soros Plan': what to keep and what to scrap
  6. EU diplomats to get training on 'fake news'
  7. China vows more investment in eastern Europe at summit
  8. Tax haven list to 'whitewash' EU culprits