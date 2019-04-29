Monday

29th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Feature

Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'

  • 'The EU is the world's village idiot', Le Pen said in Copenhagen, referring to Europe's free trade policies, open markets and borders (Photo: Lisbeth Kirk)

By

French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, has shelved 'Frexit' plans to leave the European Union and she no longer wants France to quit the euro.

The party has also 'gone green' in new bid to win wider mainstream support.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

These revised policies first appeared in Le Pen's National Rally (formerly known as the National Front when it was led by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen) party's political election manifesto for the European Parliament elections in May, which was unveiled earlier this month.

But has Le Pen really become a green pro-European?

To find out EUobserver listened in when she made a pit stop in Copenhagen on Friday (26 April) as part of a larger campaign tour of European capitals.

Le Pen confirmed it was her first visit to the country, where the Danish People's Party had given an invitation for her to speak in the parliament's foreign policy committee.

"I have no habit of visiting anyone without an invitation, and I have not been invited before," she explained.

The Danish People's party plans to team up with Le Pen in a new large political group in the European Parliament following the May elections.

Both parties eye a chance to change the European Union from within, instead of leaving it per se - as the UK is poised to do.

"We want to engage in building a new Europe, an alliance of the nations", Le Pen declared and said that the EU would collapse unless its current structures are changed and a new Europe 'a la carte' formed instead.

The European Commission should be stripped of its current powers, and transformed into a secretariat for the council, as part of the plan, she said.

De Gaulle version 2:0

Le Pen's policy appears to be almost a copy-paste of former French president Charles De Gaulle's vision of a Europe of the nations, that preserves national sovereignty while defending Europe's position in the world, in particular vis-a-vis America.

De Gaulle went so far as to veto the first British applications for EU membership, partly because he saw Britain as a 'Trojan horse' for the US.

He also withdraw France from Nato's integrated military command.

Today, American ties to Europe have been weakened since Donald Trump entered the White House as president in 2017, and transatlantic relations risk diluting even further in future with the UK leaving the European Union.

This new situation has left the gate open for Le Pen to formulate a new European geo-political strategy.

"We have not had transatlantic relations on the agenda for discussion for 60 years," Le Pen reminded her audience in Copenhagen.

She said her vision is of a future multipolar world, where Europe is the third world power between China and the US.

Asked by EUobserver what role Russia ought to play in such a future multipolar world, Le Pen said, that "the question ought not to be what role Russia should play. Russia already plays a role. It is a great world power".

"When facing growing tension between the US and Russia, the question is if Europe and the nations it comprises, are saying something or says nothing. Is it [Europe] able to defend its interests, or is it not able to defend its interests?" she said.

"We should ask ourselves if making war against Russia is contributing anything positive for our European countries? In reality it would weaken our European countries, because by pushing Russia into the arms of China, we would create a gigantic entity that we have probably not understood the consequences of," she told EUobserver.

Hard-right Green?

Le Pen is not only looking for a new strategy in the absence of close transatlantic relations, however.

In times of climate change, Le Pen has also formulated a new 'hard-right green' policy - one that opposes globalism and replaces it with a form of localism.

It is not acceptable that products coming from far away are cheaper than things produced closer because people's salaries, the environment and social dignity are not being respected, she said.

Someone "who is rooted in their home is an ecologist", she said, whereas those who are "nomadic just drinks the water, cuts the crop and leaves again."

"Bio-diversity for plants and animals are essential, as well as diversity in societies and in human culture are important," she said about her policy of localism.

Le Pen said rules are needed to regulate globalism and that "protectionism would be progress" in the current situation.

"I find that the European Union adhere to a totally naive and outdated multilateralism," she said.

"The EU is the world's 'village idiot'", she said in Copenhagen, with reference to Europe's free trade policies, open markets and borders.

"I don't agree with everything that Donald Trump says, but here he has showed the way".

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Le Pen courts Salvini, Farage for 'biggest group possible'
  2. Exposed: How Russia offered to fund Italy's Salvini
  3. Far-right launch EU campaign at Milan mini-meeting
  4. Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties

Interview

Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties

Divisions on how to handle Russia's "neo-imperial appetite", among other factors, are set to block Italian Matteo Salvini's dreams of a new EU league, Jan Zahradil, a leading Czech MEP and a candidate for EU commission president has said.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel and Macron to relaunch Serbia-Kosovo talks
  2. Labour set to decide on referendum in EU manifesto
  3. EU deal with Switzerland is 'dead', says union leader
  4. Conservative party holding back on EP campaign launch
  5. Northern Ireland government talks to resume on 7 May
  6. Talks to merge Germany's two largest banks collapse
  7. EU and Japan back Iran nuclear deal despite US
  8. China addresses EU concerns on belt and road plan

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

Opinion

The democratic swindle of the Spitzenkandidat

The Spitzenkandidat system has become an instrument of the promotion of MEPs (often German), and was supposed to make Europe more democratic. Reality has revealed the opposite.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'
  2. Spanish socialists halt far-right 'reconquest'
  3. How Apple lobbied EU to delay common smartphone charger
  4. EU justice 'barometer' hindered by data gaps
  5. Spanish vote and EU court's Airbnb ruling in focus This WEEK
  6. Spain undecided and divided ahead of Sunday's election
  7. Migration and climate are EU's top priorities, Macron says
  8. Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us