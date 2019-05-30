Thursday

30th May 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Wanted: new rapporteurs for 'orphaned' EU bills

  • Esther Herranz Garcia had been an MEP since 2002, for the European People's Party. She failed to be re-elected and thus will not be able to continue her work reforming the common agricultural policy (Photo: European Parliament)

By

More than a dozen unfinished bills have been left 'orphaned' after the MEPs been responsible for them were not re-elected, an analysis by EUobserver revealed.

Esther Herranz Garcia (Spain, centre-right) is one of those MEPs who is not coming back.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 28 May 2019 European summit. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Reforming the EU's asylum system was 'completely within reach and fully possible, MEP Cecilia Wikstrom said back in 2017. But the deadlock among member states lasted longer than her mandate as MEP (Photo: European Parliament)

She had been handling a key legislative proposal that will reform the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP).

As rapporteur, Herranz Garcia had written the draft text of how parliament would want to amend the European Commission's proposal, which gives more power to national governments over how to implement the CAP.

Just before parliament went into campaign recess, the agriculture committee voted on the proposal.

However, there was not enough time before the elections to have it passed by the entire plenary.

The file will now need a new rapporteur, who will then be in charge of defending parliament's position in negotiations with the Council of the EU - which represents those national governments.

While a rapporteur is supposed to defend the text supported by a plenary majority, she or he has considerable freedom to determine the course of the negotiations.

The system of appointing rapporteurs allows individual MEPs to have a disproportionate amount of influence, becoming more than 'just one of 751' members.

Other 'orphaned' files because of failed re-elections or retirements include a proposal to reduce the spread of terrorist content online, a plan for a network of European cybersecurity research centres, and two bills that are aimed at improving judicial cooperation in the EU.

The design of a programme for the protection of the euro against counterfeiting and rules on how the new European Public Prosecutor's Office should cooperate with European Anti-Fraud Office are other examples of legislative proposals that need a new rapporteur.

An extreme case is that of Cecilia Wikstrom, a Swedish liberal MEP who had been waiting to start negotiations on a reform of the EU's asylum rules since November 2017.

At the time, she said that a reformed asylum system was "completely within reach and fully possible".

But while the parliament had been able to reach a common position, the file has been deadlocked in the council.

If the member states ever agree to a common position - which looks unlikely - someone else will have to negotiate in Wikstrom's place, since she was not standing for re-election.

In most cases, negotiations between the EU parliament and the council had not yet begun.

In at least one case, the council will have to continue the work with a different rapporteur.

Dutch liberal MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy had started negotiating with member states about the EU's new Life programme for the environment and climate action for the 2021–2027 period.

There had been three rounds of political talks, and while progress has been made, more talks are needed to reach a compromise.

This will have to be done with a different MEP, since Gerbrandy decided not to stand again.

The new European Parliament will convene for the first time on 2 July, in Strasbourg.

MEPs will not only be able to try and become a rapporteur. Other vacancies include chair and vice-chair positions of committees and the posts of parliament president, vice-president, and quaestor - a position looking after the financial and administrative affairs of MEPs.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Key takeaways from the European elections
  2. British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row
  3. Explained: What is the European Parliament?
  4. Inside the secret EU talks on the future of car emissions

Analysis

Key takeaways from the European elections

European voters upset the status quo in the new European Parliament, breaking the monopoly of the mainstream centre-right and centre-left. Here are the key points from the 2019 vote.

British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row

Spain pushed to describe Gibraltar as a "colony", in legislation needed for visa-free travel for British citizens to the EU after Brexit. Parliament disagreed. But when a British MEP represented the parliament's position, he was removed.

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

News in Brief

  1. UN demands release of Catalan prisoners in Spain
  2. EU deputy Brexit negotiator named trade chief
  3. Kosovo border raids put Serbian troops on high alert
  4. German YouTube stars criticise AKK over 'censorship'
  5. Bercow plans to stay on as UK parliament speaker
  6. Schwarzenegger and Thunberg join forces in Vienna
  7. Three Roma MEPs elected to European Parliament
  8. No MEP seat for Varoufakis' DiEM25 list in Greece

Opinion

EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative

A clear majority, including among populist parties, agree that the EU has added value. For the pro-EU forces, it is time to clarify and consolidate our vision, without ignoring the populists' election results.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

Latest News

  1. The European choice in Libya
  2. Wanted: new rapporteurs for 'orphaned' EU bills
  3. Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
  4. Let's stick together - in defence of EU 'cohesion' policy
  5. EU leaders task Tusk to find commission chief by June
  6. Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency
  7. EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative
  8. EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  4. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  9. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  10. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  12. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us