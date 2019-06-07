Friday

7th Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs

  • Margrethe Vestager - the first female European Commission president in 60 years? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Six leaders representing the three most-successful political blocs in the EU elections last month are meeting in Brussels on Friday (7 June) to start talks on Europe's top jobs.

The centre-right, still the biggest group despite haemorrhaging votes, is sending Croatian and Latvian prime ministers Andrej Plenkovic and Krisjanis Karins.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • German MEP Manfred Weber should get the post on paper after the centre-right won the most seats in the European Parliament election in May (Photo: European Parliament)

The centre-left, the second largest, but also bruised by falling support, is to be represented by Portugal's Antonio Costa and Spain's Pedro Sanchez.

The liberals, who won dozens of extra European Parliament (EP) seats, are hosting the informal dinner under Belgium's Charles Michel, with Dutch leader Mark Rutte also attending.

The meeting is the first follow-up to a top jobs summit and the EP elections in late May.

EU states have mandated the outgoing EU Council president, Donald Tusk, to chair a panel composed of the six men to agree who should be the next European Commission, EU Council, and European Parliament heads.

The EU foreign relations and European Central Bank posts are also up for grabs, with decisions due by 20 June.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) or centre-left Socialists & Democrats (S&D) ought to get the commission crown on paper.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has backed German MEP and EPP lead candidate Manfred Weber.

The S&D candidate, Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, could benefit from having Spain's Pedro Sanchez plead his case in Brussels, after Sanchez's party swept to victory on the national stage and said Madrid wanted to play a bigger role at the European level.

But he is fiercely opposed by Hungary and Poland after he led EU attacks on their abuse of rule of law at home.

And the liberals, who also have a heavy hitter, Rutte, on Tusk's panel, as well as behind-the-scenes support from French president Emmanuel Macron, say their EP performance means their candidate, Danish EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager, should go forward.

That would make her the first woman to lead the commission in its 60-year history after Tusk recently said women should get two out of the five top posts.

Three other women - Kristalina Georgieva (Bulgaria's World Bank chief), Christine Lagarde (the French head of the International Monetary Fund), and Dalia Grybauskaite (Lithuania's president) - are also in the running.

But so is Frenchman Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, with Tusk adding that the geography and size of EU states were factors alongside political affiliation and gender balance.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
  2. Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight
  3. EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts

Feature

Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight

'Climate, border control - and Margrethe Vestager'. As Danes prepare to vote, the future role of their European commissioner for competition has been added to the domestic election debate.

EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts

The majority of political groups in the European Parliament - with the now exception of ALDE - are gearing up for a fight with EU premiers on who and how people will get the top posts of the EU institutions.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

News in Brief

  1. Labour beat Farage's Brexit party in UK byelection
  2. Warning on 'Uber-isation' of European cocaine trade
  3. EU 'risks not meeting 2020 renewables target'
  4. China's Huawei sign deal to build Russia's 5G network
  5. May steps down as UK Conservative leader
  6. Trump assures Irish Brexit border 'wall' would work well
  7. Estonia announces its next commission candidate
  8. Spanish MEP to run for Socialist group chief

Opinion

EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative

A clear majority, including among populist parties, agree that the EU has added value. For the pro-EU forces, it is time to clarify and consolidate our vision, without ignoring the populists' election results.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

Latest News

  1. EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs
  2. 'A Europe that protects': what does that actually mean?
  3. Malta's ex-commissioner loses court case against EU
  4. Danish left sweeps to victory, with tough migration policy
  5. Conte's tricky balancing act on Italian budget
  6. Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe
  7. Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag
  8. Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's desperate moves

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us