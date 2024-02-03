Saturday

3rd Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right

  • German MEP Terry Reintke, 36, and Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout, 47 are the newly elected Greens' top candidates for the EU elections (Photo: European Greens)

By

Listen to article

German MEP Terry Reintke, 36, and Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout, 47, have been elected as the European Greens' top candidates for the June EU elections at a three-day congress in the French city of Lyon (2-4 February), which sent out a clear message: they will not make a pact with the far right.

"These elections are going to be extremely important: our planet is rapidly heating up, a gruesome war is being fought on our borders and inequality is increasing," Eickhout told the audience after being picked.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Reintke is the current co-president of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament (EP), while Eickhout is vice-chair of the parliament's environment committee — and has already been elected as a top candidate for the 2019 elections, along with fellow German Ska Keller.

The Greens/EFA are currently the fourth-largest group in the EP, although recent polls predict lower support in the next elections, scheduled for 6-9 June 2024.

The group holds 71 seats, and while new members could join their group (such as the Spanish left-wing party Sumar), predictions are that they could lose 10 seats.

This would make them the sixth force in the chamber, losing some agenda-setting power to the rise of anti-EU populist parties — predictions that do not discourage the Greens, who have made the word "courage" their logo for this campaign and are confident that they can "become even bigger", they told journalists in Lyon.

"If we give up now, we are going to lose," Reintke said, adding: "If we stand up to the surge of the far right as millions of people are doing across Europe already, then it is absolutely clear that we can turn this around".

The parliament is expected to shift sharply to the right, with the far-right ID group likely to become the third power in the assembly and the right-wing ECR group the fifth — a change that will also affect coalition patterns and have policy implications, most likely on environmental policy.

For the Greens, this would make it impossible to support a second term for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen — although it is not yet known whether she will stand again.

"If there is going to be no continuation of the Green Deal or even a reversion of what we have achieved so far, we are not going to be part of it," Reintke said.

The message to von der Leyen's centre right EPP group was also clear: the Greens will not join any coalition with far-right parties.

"They need to make a choice: do they [the EPP] want to go and look to their right, or do they want to look to their left?", Eickhout asked.

A Green Deal under pressure

The Green congress takes place just one day after a major protest by European farmers, who surrounded the EU quarter in Brussels with over 1,000 tractors, demanding "fair prices", less red tape, and more subsidies to commit to a green transition.

The farmers started a number of fires and caused some chaos outside the EP, prompting political reactions, as with similar protests in other member states, including France.

In response to angry farmers, French prime minister Gabriel Attal recently said that France would tighten import controls and stop imposing stricter regulations on its farmers than those required by the EU.

"It makes no sense to ban pesticides in France before such decisions are taken on an EU level. We will end this practice," Attal said during a press conference.

Belgian PM Alexandre De Croo also addressed the "legitimate" concerns of the farmers during the EU summit on Thursday, where he said they were facing a "lasagna effect" due to the administrative burden coming from Green Deal, the nature restoration regulations, and pesticide proposals.

"We also need to make sure that they can get the right price for the product they provide, and that the administrative burden that they have remains reasonable," he told reporters.

But for the Green top candidates, what farmers needed was more clarity and a model that guaranteed them an honest income, and that meant changing the system that gave 80 percent of subsidies to just 20 percent of farmers who owned the biggest farms.

"Get out of the Brussels bubble and really talk to the farmers," said Eikhout, referring to those politicians who listen to the farmers' lobby Copa-Cogeca.

Latvian MEP Elina Pinto and Italian Benedetta Scuderi were also in the running for the top job, which was decided in two rounds of voting, in which delegates from all EU Green parties first voted for a female candidate and then for Eikhout, who won 57 percent of the total votes.

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. EU's green renovation wave lacks plan to deal with asbestos
  2. Greens leader will do 'whatever I can to derail' new EU fiscal rules
  3. Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment
  4. How the EU's Green Deal could widen gender inequalities
EU's green renovation wave lacks plan to deal with asbestos

By 2030, 35 million buildings in the EU will be either renovated or demolished under the Green Deal — yet there is still no directive to determine the extent of asbestos contamination in Europe, the leading cause of workplace fatalities.

Opinion

Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment

The Greens and the FDP disagree on major political issues. While they both support the climate battle, their ways of ushering change are vastly different: the Greens advocate tougher environmental laws and regulations, and the FDP calls for market-based solutions.

EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat

The Socialists & Democrats have named Luxembourg's EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit as their lead candidate — or so-called Spitzenkandidat — for the June European elections.

Column

What Europe's 1848 revolutions can tell us about 2024

As multiple crises converge again, like they did in 1848-1849 — war, inflation, social inequality, recession — sometimes resulting in economic, social and political stagnation, new political nationalists seek to benefit.

Latest News

  1. Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right
  2. Meloni-Orbán: the new EU 'power couple' but for how long?
  3. New government in Belfast is much ado about not much
  4. US and EU civil servants call to end diplomatic support for Israel
  5. EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest
  6. Erdoğan faces a crucial test next month — can he retake Istanbul?
  7. Kherson — a city under siege on Ukraine's 1,000km frontline
  8. No Nato deal despite Hungary-Sweden summit talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us