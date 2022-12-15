Thursday

15th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Poland drops last-minute objection to tax deal at EU summit

By

Listen to article

In a last-minute drama, Poland on Thursday (15 December) held up the EU's adoption of a global minimum corporate tax for large companies, which meant the joint EU aid to Ukraine was stalled too.

The tax deal was part of a package, including joint aid to Ukraine, which Hungary had blocked until Monday in the hopes of reducing financial sanctions over rule of law issues. The package also included the sanctions decision on Hungary and the approval of its pandemic recovery plan.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Monday, EU ambassadors agreed on the package, but the formal adoption had to go through written procedure in which capitals were supposed to sign off the deal by Wednesday, but the deadline was several times extended.

Poland blocked the global minimum tax deal in a last-minute dramatic turn, objecting that it was politically linked to Ukraine aid.

"This is a kind of blackmail, which is done by some countries and they are trying to link such topics that are completely separate," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said when arriving to the EU summit.

During the EU leaders' meeting, Morawiecki dropped his objections and agreed to the deal.

Poland had reservations about the global minimum tax months before, when it blocked it to put pressure on the EU Commission to approve its pandemic recovery spending plan, which was held up because of an ongoing rule of law dispute.

However, this time it was unclear what caused the objection, and Warsaw did not publicly state the reasons for blocking the package.

EU diplomats speculated that Poland might have wanted to put pressure on other member states to strengthen the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, while it also had internal political reasons to make a stand.

Morawiecki's government is also entangled in negations with the EU Commission over its pandemic recovery fund: the executive approved Warsaw's spending plan, but has not disbursed money over rule of law concerns.

On Tuesday, a draft law was presented to the parliament which would implement a judicial reform that the commission has long asked for.

Justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who is responsible for the judicial overhaul to which the EU objected, is the political rival to Morawiecki.

Ziobro has criticised the compromises with the commission as "blackmail."

Morawiecki might have wanted to show that he is not compromising on everything with the EU, and used the hold-up as a political tactic.

Ziobro leads the far-right junior coalition partner, United Poland, which Morawiecki needs for his thin parliamentary majority.

Poland's general elections are only 10 months away, and rivalry is expected to get more intense.

Ziobro himself survived a confidence vote called by the opposition arguing that he poses a threat to Poland's democratic values, its EU funding and ultimately its EU membership itself.

The 15 percent global minimum corporate tax was agreed by 140 countries last year to prevent large international companies from shifting profits around the globe to cut their tax bill.

It applies to firms with an annual turnover of at least €750m and every EU country will now have to adopt it into national law by the end of 2023.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Hungary's global-tax veto seen as 'blackmail'
  2. EU secures deal with Hungary, unblocks joint aid to Ukraine
  3. No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
  4. France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says

"[The commission's] three commitments must be fulfilled before any payment can be made," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said as criticism of the EU executive mounts for approving Poland's recovery plan.

France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June

EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Poland's recovery plan could be approved within a week. This could also help unblock Warsaw's reluctance to agree to the tax deal.

Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations

The plans include strengthening whistleblower protection, a ban on all unofficial parliamentary friendship groups (groups of MEPs discussing relations with non-EU countries), reviewing enforcement of code of conduct rules for MEPs, and new rules interactions with officials from non-EU countries.

Exclusive

Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, is currently drawing a pension from a European Parliament fund that is some €400m in debt and may require a taxpayer bailout at a time of rising inflation and high energy costs.

Opinion

No, Bosnia and Herzegovina is not ready for the EU

The European Commission has asked the member states' leaders assembling in Brussels next week for the customary end-of-year European Council to approve EU candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Doing so would be a mistake.

News in Brief

  1. Denmark forms new grand coalition government
  2. Eva Kaili is no longer EU parliament vice-president
  3. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  4. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  5. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  6. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  7. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  8. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. Poland drops last-minute objection to tax deal at EU summit
  2. Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations
  3. EU couldn't handle a million refugees, how will it handle a billion?
  4. Russia-sanctions talks go to the wire as EU leaders gather
  5. EU calls for new joint debt tool to compete with US clean-tech
  6. How Putin's Russia invented a Ukrainian threat, and why
  7. Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case
  8. Over 4,000 Frontex documents published by German NGO

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us