Tuesday

17th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Socialists and Greens jockeying for vacant EU Parliament vice-presidency

  • French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield is seeking to take the vice-presidency seat left vacant by Greek socialist MEP, Eva Kaili (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament is set to vote on a new vice-president to replace Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP charged over allegations of corruption linked to Qatar.

Two candidates, one each from the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) and the Greens, are hoping to fill the post when the plenary votes in Strasbourg on Wednesday (18 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Kaili is currently in pre-trial detention in Haren prison in Belgium.

The Socialists have put forward Mark Angel, a Luxembourg MEP. The Green contender is Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, a French MEP.

"We have every confidence that he [Angel] will get the majority support of this house," socialist group leader Iratxe Garcia Perez, told reporters.

Garcia Perez is counting on support from both the liberal Renew Europe and the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), following a previous agreement among them on the distribution of top leadership positions.

"It was clear that the socialist group, the S&D group, would have five vice presidencies and that is still an agreement," she said.

Party politics

But EPP group leader Manfred Weber may have tossed a spanner into that agreement.

Weber declined to offer immediate support for the socialist candidate, telling reporters a decision has yet to be made within his group.

He then blamed the socialists for dragging their feet on the corruption scandal, noting that implicated socialist MEPs have yet to be formally ousted from the S&D.

The Belgian authorities have demanded immunity be lifted on Italian socialist MEP Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian socialist Marc Tarabella over their alleged role in the Qatari corruption scandal.

Garcia Perez expects both to resign. If they don't, then they will be expelled, she said.

But Weber remains wary.

"The socialists must be more committed to solve the problem and that is not yet the case," he said.

Despite the criticism, the EPP is still likely to support the socialist candidate in a vote that will be held in secret.

Stéphane Sejourne, who heads the liberal Renew Europe, said his group supports the socialist bid to retake the vice-presidency post left vacant by Kaili.

"Our political group will support the candidacy put forward by the S&D group," he said.

"We keep to the balance that was agreed on," he said, in reference to the agreement made with the socialists and the EPP. The Left have yet to announce support for either candidate.

The Greens

For their part, the Greens have put forward French MEP Delbos-Corfield.

The Greens say Delbos-Corfield was nominated because she has been working on internal reforms, transparency and integrity.

The Greens also currently have only once vice-president, Finnish MEP Heidi Hautala, sitting on the Bureau, a political body that lays down the internal rules for the parliament.

Delbos-Corfield said the European Parliament has been slow to act when it comes to the lifting of immunity of MEPs.

On Tuesday, the plenary voted to ease the procedure for the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

The EPPO had last December requested Kaili's immunity be lifted, as well as for Greek centre-right EPP Maria Spyraki.

Both are under investigation for suspicion of fraud when it comes to paying accredited parliamentary assistants.

Delbos-Corfield said the parliament could have eased the procedures months ago but chose not to.

"It's really a very good example on how we are not pro-active enough," she said.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand
  2. Why EU needs a US ‘foreign agents registration act’ post-Qatargate
  3. Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
  4. 'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg
Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand

The socialists in the European Parliament are leading compromise talks on human rights in Qatar despite voting against putting the issue to a plenary vote. The move comes after the Left demanded that the European Parliament take a stand.

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

EU parliament president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" for the Qatargate corruption scandal. But the parliament's Bureau has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs can get away with almost anything.

Opinion

'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg

To those of us who have been working for years to cast a light on EU corruption, this latest scandal is not a shock, or even a surprise — it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Latest News

  1. Socialists and Greens jockeying for vacant EU Parliament vice-presidency
  2. EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US and Chinese competition
  3. Six reasons why 'where are you really from?' is racist
  4. EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face
  5. Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list
  6. Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief
  7. No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope
  8. MEP pension fund invested in oil giants behind eco-disasters

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  2. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us