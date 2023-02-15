Wednesday

15th Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate

  • Khalifa Stadium in Doha, capital of Qatar, under renovations in 2016. Amnesty International says some 3,000 migrants worked on it daily. The EU-Qatar Friendship Group has now been banned (Photo: jbdodane, Flickr)

By

Listen to article

MEPs are scrambling to declare trips paid by states, such as Qatar, in the wake of a corruption scandal that has landed the parliament's former vice-president in pre-trial detention for allegedly accepting bags full of cash.

Among them is Romanian centre-right Cristian Bușoi, who chaired the now banned EU friendship group with Qatar between 2019 and 2021.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

His office, in an email sent on 12 December of last year, told EUobserver that the group was inactive due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic and given his busy work as chair of the powerful committee on industry, research and energy.

"Please also note that he did not receive cash, gifts, support or other forms of any kind of interests to declare before, during and after his mandate as chair of the Friendship Group or before and during his membership period," said his office.

Seven days later, he declared that Qatar had in fact paid for a business class flight as well as four nights at the Doha Ritz Carlton hotel in February 2020. His office has yet to reply when asked to explain the discrepancy.

But the declaration, as well as others, points to a European Parliament that has broadly failed to enforce its own rules when it comes to the code of conduct of MEPs.

The rules require MEPs to declare every organised event by a third party where their travel and accommodation is paid by someone else. The declaration must be done no later than the last day of the next month following the final day of attendance at the event.

It means Bușoi's declaration is 1,035 days late.

An analysis published by Transparency International EU, a Brussels-based NGO, found that 103 declarations were submitted during the two-month period since the start of Qatargate.

Of those, 67 percent were filed late. Other late filers on Qatar include Spanish liberal MEP, Jose Ramon Bauza Diaz.

Diaz had taken up the chairmanship of the EU friendship group with Qatar after Bușoi.

"I have never received a single euro from anyone for defending anything. It has not been offered to me either," he told EUobserver, in an email, on 12 December of last year, when asked if he had received any gifts.

Qatar paid a business class flight and a night at the Marriot Marquis City Center Doha for Bauza Diaz in March of last year, according to a declaration he submitted on 12 January 2023.

It means his declaration was 291 days late. He is also the MEP who filed the most declarations [eight] post-Qatargate.

Transparency International says their findings show that at least 53 MEPs were in breach of the parliament's own code of conduct.

"We say 'at least', because there may well be MEPs who have yet to submit declarations for past events," they said, in a blog.

In comparison to the 103 filed in the past two months, 321 were filed before Qatargate and during the current EU parliament mandate.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Polish MEP also went on freelance Azerbaijan trip
  2. MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says
  3. Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
  4. French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job
Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

EU parliament president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" for the Qatargate corruption scandal. But the parliament's Bureau has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs can get away with almost anything.

French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job

A senior French official is being accused of conflicts of interest for spearheading a leading role in Europeche, a fishing-industry lobby group based in Brussels. The hire comes as the EU Commission threatens a lawsuit against France over fishing.

Conservatives 'win' Berlin — but may not get to govern

The Conservatives scored a stunning upset in Berlin, coming top and increasing their vote by ten percent — but it may not be enough to dislodge the existing red/red/green coalition in the lefwing capital.

Opinion

Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?

It's become clear Qatargate is being used by rightwing MEPs to cast doubt on civil society. For them, the sometimes successful campaigns by often under-financed and understaffed NGOs is a pain — it counters their private sector and neo-liberal ideology.

Column

What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership

Ardern had many important achievements, but more important is the remarkable manner in which she achieved success. The departing PM was not afraid of acting as a woman, showing her true feelings, her 'soft' feminine side and also her compassion.

Latest News

  1. Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions
  2. MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate
  3. 'Constitutional populism' threatens EU democracy, Latvia president warns
  4. Israel is still 'functioning democracy', EU says
  5. EU Parliament weakening anti-corruption proposals, say Left
  6. 'Crunch time' for EU's debt and deficit debate
  7. Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?
  8. Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us