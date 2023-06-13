Tuesday

13th Jun 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Row over EPP 'blackmailing' MEPs on eve of nature vote

  • Manfred Weber, chair of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has been accused of threatening his MEPs with political retaliation if they vote in favour of the EU nature restoration law (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

A major row has erupted in the European Parliament ahead of a crucial vote on the EU nature restoration law in the environment committee on Thursday (15 June).

On Tuesday, French liberal Renew MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee, accused the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chairman, German MEP Manfred Weber of "blackmailing" his own EPP members with political retaliation (including exclusion from the EPP) if they voted in favour of the restoration law.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

During a press conference, Canfin said that he knows from several EPP members that they have been threatened to not make it to the next lists if they vote in favour of the proposal.

"They told us that they are in favour of the text after the compromises we have made, but are not allowed to vote in favour and are not allowed to vote at all [since they] will be replaced by [other] members that are not from the environment [committee]," he said.

"This cannot be accepted," he warned.

On top of that, the council decision on the proposal has also been reopened due to "pressure from Weber" on several prime ministers, starting with the Swedish prime minister, Canfin said.

The EPP has been leading opposition to the EU nature restoration law, over concerns about potential impacts on farmland, food security and strategic goals, including renewables deployment and mining critical raw materials.

But not everyone is holding to the EPP voting line.

Centre-right Czech MEP Stanislav Polčák said on Monday that he would vote in favour of the law, to reverse the degradation of the environment and biodiversity loss.

But on Tuesday he announced that he had requested to be substituted at Thursday's vote in the environment committee.

"I do not consider the EPP's overall rejection of the proposal to be a good decision, but I decided to respect it," he said.

The EPP, for its part, has denied any sort of blackmail.

"If he is putting such complaints on the table, he must give me proof of this. I can only say [that] nobody is attacked," Weber responded on Tuesday, arguing that this is a "panic and nervous reaction" from rival MEP Canfin.

"The only ones who are blackmailing members of the parliament if they don't vote like they want are Canfin and [commission vice-president Frans] Timmermans," Pedro Lopez de Pablo, head of communications for the EPP group, added, calling that Canfin's accusations are "ridiculous".

Earlier this month, Christine Schneider, EPP shadow rapporteur for the file, denounced undue pressure from the EU executive — and, specifically, from Timmermans, on the proposal.

"The EPP is trying to send a message to the European Commission [with this vote] and they want MEPs to hold the line," one source who asked not to be named, told EUobserver.

Thursday's vote in the environment committee is expected to be tight — and it is still unclear if the draft law will pass the final plenary vote expected in July.

If the text is rejected, it would be the first proposal to fail under the Green Deal.

Previously, the agriculture and fisheries committees rejected the nature restoration proposal, with MEPs from the EPP, Renew, and far-right ECR all joining up against it.

Nevertheless, Dutch socialist MEP Mohammed Chahim said that there is already a majority in the environment committee (which is the lead committee on the file).

When asked about Canfin's accusations against EPP, Chahim told reporters that he had heard the rumours. "Rumours don't just pop up."

Likewise, Green MEP Jutta Paulus also said on Tuesday that EPP lawmakers are being "bullied" to vote against the nature restoration law. "Believe that Manfred Weber has overstepped limits in trying to sabotage European Green Deal? You ain't seen nothing yet", she said.

Under the parliament's committee position, member states would have to prepare plans and propose which degraded areas are in need of restoration to achieve legally binding targets foreseen in the draft law, in line with international agreements under COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal.

A coalition of big corporations recently came out in support of the draft law.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Big businesses back EU nature restoration law, after EPP attack
  2. EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
  3. Double rejection for EU flagship nature restoration plan
Double rejection for EU flagship nature restoration plan

MEPs from the agriculture and fisheries committees have voted to reject the nature restoration proposal — a key proposal that aims to halt biodiversity loss and reverse the degradation of ecosystems in the bloc.

Interview

Part of EU middle class 'being squeezed out', MEP warns

EUobserver interviewed Spanish MEP Jordi Cañas to discuss the situation of Europe's middle class, the dangerous political reaction if certain groups feel neglected, and the role that member states and the EU can play at the policy level.

Opinion

The other side of Bulgaria's Holocaust history is needed

With a new, pro-European Bulgarian coalition government installed in Sofia, now is the time for a sharp U-turn in Sofia regarding Bulgaria's historical responsibility for the deportation and ultimate murder of 11,343 Jews from Bulgarian-controlled Macedonia, Thrace and Pirot.

Latest News

  1. Cyprus calls for EU support against Erdoğan
  2. Row over EPP 'blackmailing' MEPs on eve of nature vote
  3. EU 'still not' ready for future pandemic, MEP warns
  4. EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
  5. No details on new EU aid to curb migrants from Tunisia
  6. Split EU Council finally agrees position on platform workers
  7. EU should not match US green subsidies, study finds
  8. The EU lacks political will to give asylum seekers decent refuge

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  4. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  5. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  6. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  3. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  4. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  5. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us