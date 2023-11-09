Thursday

9th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Four Polish MEPs stripped of immunity over migrant-hate clip

  • Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński (l) has in the past claimed refugees from the Middle East could bring diseases and parasites to Poland (Photo: pis.org)

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of four rightwing Polish MEPs over allegedly inciting hatred against Muslim immigrants during a municipal electoral campaign in 2018.

The vote, on Thursday (9 November), stripped the parliamentary immunity of Patryk Jaki, Tomasz Piotr Poręba, Beata Mazurek, and Beata Kempa.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Poręba and Mazurek hail from the rulling Polish nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which has drummed up fear over asylum seekers as a pretext to secure election gains, while Jaki and Kempa belong to the PiS-allied Catholic-nationalist Sovereign Poland party.

None of them responded to emailed questions on having their immunity lifted, as well as on their alleged crime of public incitement to hatred on the basis of national, ethnic, and religious differences.

Instead, they posted their grievances on X, formally known as Twitter.

"They call it 'hate speech' and want to convict us of par. 256 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by three years in prison," said Jaki, noting that a conviction means he will not be able to stand for elections.

"They are taking away immunities for freedom of speech!," Kempa wrote.

Mazurek made similar comments.

"They want to convict us for our likes. This is a clear demonstration of arrogance and mockery of law and freedom, the foundations of democracy," she wrote.

The offences allegedly committed by the four MEPs followed a 2018 municipal election campaign ad on X, which framed Muslim asylum seekers as criminals and rapists.

The clip presented a fictionalised news report set in 2020 that sought to blame opposition party Civic Platform (PO) for a crime wave after allowing in thousands of Muslim asylum seekers.

"A year has passed since the Civic Platform liquidated the provincial offices," announces a fictional television news host.

The clip then says there are reports of "immigrant enclaves" and that "sexual assaults have become an everyday occurrence."

The comments are accompanied by a pastiche of images and video clips showing riots, fights, and vehicles on fire.

Such depictions have been a staple in PiS political messaging for years.

In 2015, PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński claimed refugees from the Middle East could bring diseases and parasites to Poland.

And more recently, in October, PiS asked loaded questions to Poles on migration in a referendum timed to coincide with the national election, which failed to garner enough votes to have meaning.

Among them was the question of whether one supports the "admission of thousands of illegal immigrants" under a "forced relocation mechanism imposed by European bureaucracy?"

Human Rights Watch, an NGO, described those referendum questions as both xenophobic and misleading given that the EU's asylum reform does not impose relocations.

Instead relocations, or the distribution of arriving asylum seekers on European soil, is one of several so-called solidarity options aimed at helping EU states cope with people wanting international protection.

The general election in Poland in mid-October has since seen PiS lose its grip on power after gains by Civic Platform and other smaller parties.

Although PiS remains the largest party with the most parliamentary seats, a coalition of parties with the Civic Platform is expected to dethrone it by the end of the year.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Gloves off, as Polish ruling party fights for power
  2. EU demands 'full clarity' from Warsaw on visa-scandal
  3. Poland's biggest election since 1989
  4. Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Analysis

Poland's biggest election since 1989

This Sunday Poles head to vote in the most consequential parliamentary elections since the partially-free elections in 1989 that turned a Soviet satellite state into a burgeoning democracy. Here is what's at stake.

Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM

After noisy protests and prolonged negotiations, Spain's centre-left leader Pedro Sánchez has reached a deal with pro-independence Catalans in exchange for their parliamentary support. A Catalan amnesty bill and an investiture vote are expected next week.

Opinion

Peaceful Israel/Gaza protests are not 'national security' threat

Over the last month, moves by several European governments to curb expression and protest in response to the unprecedented violence in Israel and Gaza/West Bank appear designed stifle dissent, deny collective grief, and create a 'chilling effect', writes Amnesty International.

Latest News

  1. Four Polish MEPs stripped of immunity over migrant-hate clip
  2. EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'
  3. Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM
  4. Peaceful Israel/Gaza protests are not 'national security' threat
  5. A generation hungry for change — meet the MEPs under 35
  6. Hungary cannot blackmail EU over Ukraine, says commissioner
  7. War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks
  8. 85 years after the Nazi November pogrom

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us