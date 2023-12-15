Friday

15th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto

  • EU leaders failed to agree on a new aid package for Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders were eager to signal their unwavering support for beleaguered Ukraine, but failed to agree on a €50bn aid package badly needed for the Ukrainian war effort at this Thursday's (14 December) summit in Brussels.

During the evening 26 member states agreed on giving Ukraine more funding. But Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán blocked all compromises and around two o'clock in the morning on Friday, leaders decided to postpone the final decision until 2024.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We made great progress," said EU Council president Charles Michel.

Already in June, the EU Commission with broad support of its member states had promised to provide Ukraine with a further €50bn until 2027.

Although leaders from 26 member states eventually were able to get behind €17bn in grants and €33bn in loans, much can still change in talks now planned for January.

The night was not a complete failure. however.

Sooner than expected, accession talks were allowed to proceed during negotiations after German chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Hungary's Viktor Orbán to leave the room so that the other 26 countries could legally agree on continuing the enlargement process.

Under EU rules, an abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.

"He left the room and at some point, we were able to make a decision," Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said early on Friday morning.

When asked whether this would be the new strategy to deal with dissenting member states, Rutte said: "No, well it is not unusual in the Netherlands either, sometimes someone disappears behind a curtain."

Orbán can still block accession talks next year and said on the sidelines that the EU decision did not change his mind.

"Ukraine is not ready for us to begin negotiations on its EU membership. It's a completely illogical, irrational and improper decision" he said.

Despite this, Thursday's announcement was met with enthusiasm in Kyiv.

"Right now in Ukraine, a lot of us are feeling really uplifted. [This is] a big deal," said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media. "[This] keeps us going."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also visited Washington to plead for the approval of a $60bn [€54bn] package which is struggling to pass through US Congress.

So far, Republicans seem determined to hold up new funding.

"Congress needs to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday break time," said Zelenskyy.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room
  2. Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'
  3. Polish truck protest at Ukraine border disrupts war supplies
EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room

The EU managed to open accession talks with Ukraine despite Hungary's opposition — a decision celebrated by Kyiv and deemed a "historic moment" — after Viktor Orbán did not participate in discussion.

Polish truck protest at Ukraine border disrupts war supplies

Disruption at the Polish-Ukrainian border by disaffected Polish truckers is escalating, potentially affecting delivery of military aid to Ukraine. A Polish request to reintroduce permits for Ukrainian drivers has been described as "a shot to the head" during war.

EU hopes to save summit by buying off Orbán's veto

The success of the final EU summit of 2023, primarily focussed on enlargement and budget, rests heavily on Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán — with the Commission unblocking €10bn in an attempt to buy off Budapest's veto power.

Latest News

  1. MEPs: 'Scale down Frontex operations in some EU states'
  2. EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto
  3. EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room
  4. Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'
  5. MEPs call for EU-wide recognition of same-sex parents
  6. Georgia needs EU membership — despite its government
  7. EU hopes to save summit by buying off Orbán's veto
  8. Decoding the EU deal on new rules for gig workers' conditions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us