MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

The European Parliament has confirmed that it will sue the European Commission over the release of €10.2bn in frozen funds to Hungary, following a meeting of the assembly's leadership on Thursday (14 March) in Strasbourg.

The final decision was made by the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, during a meeting with the leaders of the political groups.

But the EU commission swiftly responded, defending itself. The EU Commission "considers that it has acted in full compliance with EU law and will defend its decision before the EU court", a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The EU commission agreed to unblock the funds in December — a move seen by some as an attempt to buy off Hungary's veto power on giving financial and political support to Ukraine during the EU summit.

"We have received sufficient guarantees to say that independence of the judiciary will be strengthened in Hungary," said EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders back in December.

However, MEPs complained that the decision, which was made on the eve of an EU summit and followed threats made by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán to block a €50bn fund for Ukraine and halt further provisions of military aid, was made for political reasons despite Budapest failing to address EU concerns about judicial independence.

"We want to make sure that taxpayers' money has been treated in accordance with the Treaties. This is not a political issue for the EPP, this is not an election issue — we only want to have legal clarity," said Finnish centre-right MEP Petri Sarvamaa.

In a statement, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) said that it "stresses that the decision of providing the funds belonged to the College of Commissioners".

It is not the first time that the parliament has taken legal action against the EU executive. In October 2021, led by Metsola's predecessor David Sassoli, the parliament sued the EU executive after it missed a deadline to trigger the regulation linking EU funds to the rule of law, when Poland and Hungary were under formal EU investigation.

Though the parliament faces a very high legal bar in proving that the funds should not have been disbursed, the move will increase pressure on Commission president Ursula von der Leyen who is now seeking a second term to be re-elected as EU commission president after June's elections.

"This is good news for the rule of law in Europe," said German Green MEP Daniel Freund on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Balázs Hidvéghi, an MEP for Orban's Fidesz party, has described the parliament's decision as "legally incomprehensible" and pinned the blame on the assembly's 'leftist groups'.

In total, bout €20bn in EU funds for Hungary remain blocked — including €6.3bn under the rule-of-law conditionality mechanism, about €10bn under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the REPowerEU and €2.6bn in cohesion funds.