EU institution beset by harassment claims

The EU's smallest institution is embroiled in controversy after perceived threats to dismantle internal checks-and-balances, as serious allegations of harassment have been left festering.
Caught in the mix is the Italian national Gianluca Brunetti, who on Tuesday (24 September) may officially become the next secretary general of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), a Brussels-based institution with a €136.5m annual budget tasked to issue opinions on EU law and policy.<...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
