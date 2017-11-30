Iceland gets first Green prime minister

Leader of the Leftist-Green Movement, Katrin Jakobsdottir, will become Iceland's first Green prime minister on Thursday (30 November), after agreeing to form a coalition government with the liberal conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party.
Together the three parties hold 35 seats out of 63 in the Althingi, Iceland's parliament.
Two members of the Leftist-Green Movement are set to vote against the coalition in Thursday's parliamentary approval, technic...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
