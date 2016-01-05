Ad
Tusk: 'Without control of our external borders, Schengen will become history' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU in 2016: Reports of death exaggerated?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some pundits began writing EU obituaries already in 2009. They said the sovereign debt crisis would kill the euro, destroy public trust in EU institutions, and catapult far-right and far-left parties into power.

Seven bailouts later, a trillion-euro money-printing scheme by the European Central Bank, new regulatory powers for the European Commission, and the bloc is on course for modest growth in 2016.

But Greek finances are still a mess, public trust is low, and radical parties...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

