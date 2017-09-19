EU bank accused of muzzling watchdog

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is reviewing its "complaints mechanism" in order to improve the way it deals with accusations from people or organisations impacted by EIB-funded projects.

The system, which was created in 2007, allows "third-parties affected by the bank's activities" to submit grievances and obtain explanations.

That includes NGOs and local communities worried about the impact of projects like mines and motorways funded by the EIB, but also private companies th...