Diesel scandal: 'Someone should bang his fist on the table'

It was 1986.

Libor Fleischhans was living in a communist country called Czechoslovakia, locked away behind the Iron Curtain. He began a job in the emissions laboratory of automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto, which in the planned economy was under tight governmental control, and was then called AZNP.

Thirty years ago, Fleischhans got a glimpse of the scandal that rocked the auto industry in 2015, when Volkswagen Group (VW) admitted it had used software to cheat on emissions tests. ...