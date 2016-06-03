Diesel scandal: 'Someone should bang his fist on the table'

It was 1986.
Libor Fleischhans was living in a communist country called Czechoslovakia, locked away behind the Iron Curtain. He began a job in the emissions laboratory of automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto, which in the planned economy was under tight governmental control, and was then called AZNP.
Thirty years ago, Fleischhans got a glimpse of the scandal that rocked the auto industry in 2015, when Volkswagen Group (VW) admitted it had used software to cheat on emissions tests. ...
