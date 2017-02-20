Ad
Bienkowska: 'There is systematic failure in the type approval system in Europe.' (Photo: European Commission)

EU commissioner condemns 'delay' in post-Dieselgate reform

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has expressed her frustration towards member states' “delay” in moving forward with a reform of how car types are approved in Europe.

“There is no time to lose. We really need a robust new type approval system. It's been more than a year now,” she said at a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Monday (20 February).

Bienkowska proposed the reform in January 2016, four months after the Dieselgate scandal erupted, which saw Volkswagen cheati...

