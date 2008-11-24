Ad
Opposition is growing among Kosovar Albanians to the deployment of EULEX as agreed by the UN and Serbia (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

Three Germans detained over Kosovo blast

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Three German citizens arrested last week over an attack on the European Union's headquarters in Pristina are to be jailed for 30 days, a Kosovo judge ordered Saturday (22 November).

The decision comes as Kosovo prosecutor Feti Tunuzliu has alleged that the three suspects aimed to "hamper and hinder" the deployment of the EU's police and justice mission in Kosovo, EULEX, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The individuals are accused of setting off an explosion on 14 November ...

