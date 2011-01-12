A damned silly end to a damned silly bill

The UK Tories spent the second half of 2010 being very sensible, turning an electoral situation where they had failed to win a majority against a deeply unpopular Labour government into a reasonably strong coalition government with the Liberal Democrats which is allowing them to make the largest public spending cuts in Britain for several generations.

They have started 2011 by needlessly opening a row over the utterly pointless European Union (Referendum Lock) Bill. Last night 27 of the...