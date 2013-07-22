Ad
EU Council chief Van Rompuy (r) will attend a summit on the eastern partnership in Vilnius in autumn (Photo: President of the European Council)

EU and Georgia edge closer to association deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU trade officials concluded talks on a free trade agreement with Georgia on Monday (22 July), as the South Caucasus country edges towards an association treaty with the bloc.

The commercial text covers trade in energy and services together with standards on rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation.

Officials hope to seal overall agreement on the trade and association pact in October or November.

According to the European Commission, the EU is Georgia’s largest singl...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU Council chief Van Rompuy (r) will attend a summit on the eastern partnership in Vilnius in autumn (Photo: President of the European Council)

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

