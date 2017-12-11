Iceland: further from EU membership than ever

We have a new coalition government in Iceland.
Unlike the previous one it contains no political parties calling for membership of the European Union.
The coalition is historic, as it joins together the conservative Independence Party and the socialist Left Green Movement along with the centrist Progressive Party. A coalition between the Independence Party and the party furthest to the left in Iceland's parliament has not been formed since 1944.
It is also historic as this...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
