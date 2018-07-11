New Nordic trend: shifting towards a plant-based diet

Consumption patterns and attitudes are shifting in the Nordic area towards a more plant-based diet.
A survey from Ernst & Young found that 24 percent of Nordic consumers predict they will eat less meat in the next five years, primarily due to health and environmental reasons, and 34 percent of the Nordic consumers indicated that they would eat more vegetarian food.
Approximately 30 percent of Swedish young people already eat more plant-based food because they want to reduce their ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
