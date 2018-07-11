Ad
Young people eat more plant-based food because they want to reduce their environmental footprint (Photo: Joel Alvarez - norden.org)

New Nordic trend: shifting towards a plant-based diet

by Lisbeth Kirk, COPENHAGEN,

Consumption patterns and attitudes are shifting in the Nordic area towards a more plant-based diet.

A survey from Ernst & Young found that 24 percent of Nordic consumers predict they will eat less meat in the next five years, primarily due to health and environmental reasons, and 34 percent of the Nordic consumers indicated that they would eat more vegetarian food.

Approximately 30 percent of Swedish young people already eat more plant-based food because they want to reduce their ...

