Danish public employees sent home for two weeks

Public schools and universities, childcare, libraries, and cultural institutions in Denmark will be closed for two weeks, starting on Friday (13 March) while all public sector employees will be sent home with full payment.
Only public employees in the health sector, police, and other sensitive functions will continue to work.\n \nSocial Democrat prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced the new measures in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus outbreak after the number of infected p...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
