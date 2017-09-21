Ad
euobserver
'I will never say: please get rid of your diesel car' (Photo: EU2016 SK)

Interview

Dieselgate disappointed car-loving commissioner

Dieselgate
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Elzbieta Bienkowska loves cars, and loves driving.

Growing up in Poland, her father was a car engineer, so she was "brought up among cars".

For the past two years - as EU commissioner for the internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs - she has had to deal with the Dieselgate emissions scandal "almost on a daily basis".

Bienkowska now often finds herself on opposite sides to the car industry.

The diesel engine has received two years of negative press because ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

EU commissioner condemns 'delay' in post-Dieselgate reform
Commission: clean up diesel cars, or EU agency inevitable
Ministers water down post-Dieselgate reform
EU cautious with German diesel plan
'I will never say: please get rid of your diesel car' (Photo: EU2016 SK)

Tags

DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections