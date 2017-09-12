Norway populists secure second term in government

Norway's conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg, will be able to govern for four more years following Monday's (11 September) elections if she continues to work with the right-wing, anti-migrant Progress Party.

There are many examples of junior parties in governing coalitions being punished by voters, but not so in Norway.

"Because we have been honest there is still support for us after four years as the junior party in government," said a happy Progress Party leader Siw Jensen...