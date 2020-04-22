Wednesday

22nd Apr 2020

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Angst over 'Italexit'

  • Far-right anti-European forces have been able to exploit the procrastination to regain traction. That has renewed anxiety about an 'Italexit' — a scenario where Italy falls out of the Eurozone and even the EU (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Italians were hit hardest when the coronavirus landed in Europe but the European Union was slow to help the country.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has apologised — twice.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The contrition is better late than never, says Marco Zatterin, deputy editor of La Stampa newspaper in Turin.

Even so, far-right anti-European forces have been able to exploit the procrastination to regain traction. That has renewed anxiety about an 'Italexit' — a scenario where Italy falls out of the Eurozone and even the EU.

Throughout the crisis, Zatterin, a former Brussels correspondent and an accomplished author, has led one of two teams at La Stampa that published the newspaper without interruption as the virus tore through Turin and the neighbouring Lombardy region.

The episode also features poems by Ben Ray whose volumes include What I heard on the Last Cassette Player in the World.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Italy: After the balcony-singing stopped ...
  2. Italy and Spain: worst - or just first?
  3. Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

Feature

Italy: After the balcony-singing stopped ...

After more than 22,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over a month of lockdown, Italy's health emergency is taking its toll from the social point of view too. Stress is skyrocketing.

Analysis

Italy and Spain: worst - or just first?

Italy and Spain, the most-affected countries in the EU, have tightened their response to the coronavirus outbreak - as the pair together now account for more than half of the world's death toll.

Analysis

Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

What are Italy's mistakes and achievements in the fight against Covid-19? What are the biggest challenges? What are the citizens' greatest concerns? And how are people reacting?

The high price of muzzling media

The coronavirus outbreak has been a pretext for government censorship and a crackdown on journalists, who have been exposed to new criminal charges as well as violent attacks.

Crisis communications

When journalists were barred from the EU commission press room in March because of coronavirus, the relatively-new chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, amiable Frenchman, had to improvise.

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

News in Brief

  1. Former trade chief appeals for EU solidarity
  2. EU warned on coming steel market wars
  3. French and Dutch children to return to school
  4. Patchwork EU restrictions perplex construction industry
  5. Anti-corona measures 'helping' EU fight seasonal flu
  6. NGO calls for 'healthy natural environment' as human right
  7. Air pollution returning to China after measures eased
  8. Tax avoiders should co-fund EU bailouts, Poland says

Crisis communications

When journalists were barred from the EU commission press room in March because of coronavirus, the relatively-new chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, amiable Frenchman, had to improvise.

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us