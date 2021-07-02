Podcast
Eurocrats who look like Europe
By EU Scream
There is a double standard at the heart of the European Union's powerful executive body, the European Commission.
Women — mostly white women — benefit from affirmative action when applying for jobs. But people of colour seeking advancement do not benefit from special consideration.
Join EUobserver today
Become an expert on Europe
Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.
Choose your plan
... or subscribe as a group
Already a member?
Commentator and columnist Shada Islam says the commission's progress on gender makes its foot-dragging on racial diversity less excusable than ever.
Sarah Chander, a digital-rights advocate and a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice, discusses the moral panic over critical race theory that's spread to Europe.
This episode was made in partnership with The Brussels Binder under the BBBeyond project.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.