Friday

2nd Jul 2021

Podcast

Eurocrats who look like Europe

  The EU Commission's progress on gender makes its foot-dragging on racial diversity less excusable than ever

By

There is a double standard at the heart of the European Union's powerful executive body, the European Commission.

Women — mostly white women — benefit from affirmative action when applying for jobs. But people of colour seeking advancement do not benefit from special consideration.

Commentator and columnist Shada Islam says the commission's progress on gender makes its foot-dragging on racial diversity less excusable than ever.

Sarah Chander, a digital-rights advocate and a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice, discusses the moral panic over critical race theory that's spread to Europe.

This episode was made in partnership with The Brussels Binder under the BBBeyond project.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

