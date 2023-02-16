By EU Scream

Families can go wrong. And unless you've been under a rock these last weeks, you'll know that a number of members of the Socialist family at the European Parliament went very wrong.

They allegedly took sack loads of Qatari cash on top of their already generous salaries and benefits. In return these Socialist members quashed their colleagues' criticism of Qatar on issues like the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the football World Cup.