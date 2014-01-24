Ad
euobserver
The EU’s climate package was Brussels’ other piece of political theatre this week. (Photo: European Parliament)

EUobserved

On blustering and finger-wagging

by EUobserver, Brussels,

It has all the feeling of one of those long-running musicals. The audience is dwindling, the actors are jaded, but the show must go on.

Yet another ‘corruption-remains’ report on Bulgaria and Romania was published this week.

The commission did some finger-wagging from a podium in Brussels. Bucharest and Sofia made more-or-less contrite noises – enough to show that the reports hadn’t gone entirely unnoticed but not enough to cover the fact that this is a purely political exercise....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EUobserved

Related articles

Beloved Ashton
The EU’s climate package was Brussels’ other piece of political theatre this week. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections