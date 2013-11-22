Ad
The end of the Brussels-Strasbourg travelling circus? (Photo: petercastleton)

EUobserved

Self-determined MEPs

by EUobserver, Brussels,

This EU week shall be remembered for bringing us closer to imagining a day where the phrase ‘travelling circus’ can be consigned to a bin. Preferably in Strasbourg. Although it’s still not the done thing to say that aloud.

Yes, after years of muttering about time waste, money waste, killing the environment and poor Finnish deputies having to travel for days to get to the Alsatian capital, MEPs wrote a non-binding resolution. And then passed it.

At last we can speak about it openly...

EUobserved

