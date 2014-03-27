Ad
euobserver
Barroso and Van Rompuy (r) waiting for Obama's arrival. He'll be back in Brussels soon enough (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EUobserved

On being 'Obama-ed'

by EUobserver, Brussels,

Well, he finally made it to the EU capital. There was much anticipation. And quite considerable upheaval. US president Barack Obama does not travel lightly: almost 900 people accompanied him. It was pageantry of a ridiculous order.

The EU area shut down. 1,500 Belgian police and 200 US security officials kept an eye. There were several helicopters. Layers of security perimeters. And no overground public transport. The upside: the multi-laned motorway close to the European Parliament was...

EUobserved

EUobserved
