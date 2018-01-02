Tuesday

2nd Jan 2018

  1. Magazine
  2. Europe in Review

Magazine

Macron: Hegelian hero of EU history?

  • "There was such a relief because he is a new man, who campaigned on a pro-EU platform, who is quite rational and understands what is going on here," said Charles de Marcilly of the Robert Schuman Foundation. (Photo: Reuters)

By

In 2017, Europe staked its future in the hands of a 39-year old who had never held an elected office, who celebrated his victory in front of the Louvre pyramid, and believes in the German philosopher Hegel's 'cunning of history' theory.

But can new French president Emmanuel Macron be Hegel's 'man that embodies his time'? Can he put his country on the right track after years of economic and social stagnation, and give a new momentum to EU integration?

  • German chancellor Angela Merkel needs to have a governing coalition to be able to position herself to support Macron's propositions. (Photo: elysee.fr)

His election victory in May against far-right leader Marine Le Pen was greeted with sighs of relief in EU capitals and especially in Brussels. After the Brexit vote, the election of Donald Trump in the US and the near victory of a far-right candidate in the Austrian presidential election, Macron was seen as the last defence against populist, anti-EU forces.

"There was such a relief because he is a new man, who campaigned on a pro-EU platform, who is quite rational and understands what is going on here," explained Charles de Marcilly, from the Brussels office of the Robert Schuman Foundation, a French think tank.

Macron won because the Socialists were in disarray after five years under then-president Francois Hollande, whose approval ratings were so low in opinion polls that he did not run for re-election, and because the centre-right candidate Francois Fillon was engulfed in a scandal over fake parliamentary jobs for his wife and children.

He also won because French voters rejected Le Pen's plans to leave the euro and renegotiate France's EU membership.

More importantly, Macron conquered France's highest office just a year after launching his En Marche! (On the Move!) political movement because many voters turned away from traditional politicians, often perceived as either corrupt or powerless.

Macron, who presented himself as a social-liberal candidate, obtained 65 percent of the vote in the second round against Le Pen, winning him the presidency. He then won in June a majority of some 350 MPs out of 577 in the lower chamber.

"He has a nonstandard majority, he can do whatever he wants," De Marcilly noted.

"But the window will be short, domestically and at EU level," he warned.

France is better but not cured

According to the European Commission, France's growth will be 1.6 percent in 2017 (below the EU and eurozone average), unemployment will remain around 9.5 percent and while the deficit will decrease to reach the EU-required three percent of GDP, it is expected to increase again in 2019.

"France is getting better but is not cured," De Marcilly said.

During his campaign, Macron insisted that France must reform itself to be competitive in a globalised world, but also to be in a position to ask its EU partners - Germany in particular - to change policies which many Europeans reject.

Macron's main reform since he took office was a set of new labour laws, which were enacted in September via decrees in order to bypass opposition in parliament and trade unions.

The new rules make hiring and firing more flexible and less costly for companies. In addition, the budget for 2018 abolished the wealth tax - an additional tax on property over €1.3 million - and introduced a flat tax on capital instead.

In 2018, Macron plans a politically-risky reform of the pensions system, under which all existing schemes will be merged. Under the new system, which is still undergoing preparations, people will accumulate points instead of years of contributions and will be able to stop working if they accept receiving less money when retired.

"France cannot be reformed, it must be transformed," the president said several times to justify what many in the country consider as too far-reaching and too liberal measures.

Economic dynamics

Reforming or transforming the country to reduce unemployment is Macron's main challenge, explained De Marcilly.

"His reforms must be underpinned by the economic dynamics from which Hollande did not benefit, like low interest rates, low energy prices, or an EU growth that is superior to the one in the US," he said.

"This dynamic is awaited by France's European partners and would add economic and budgetary credit to Macron's personal and political credit."

Despite rapidly declining approval ratings at home, Macron has used his international kudos to push for ambitious EU reforms. In a speech at the Sorbonne university in September, just two days after the German elections, he called on fellow EU leaders to "shoulder [their] responsibilities" and make the EU more integrated, even if that means a 'multi-speed' union.

"Today, I take responsibility for making proposals, forging further ahead, being bold enough to talk about Europe and finding words of affection and ambition for it again," he said.

Among his main propositions are a eurozone budget, a smaller European Commission, new agencies for innovation and security, a trade prosecutor to protect the EU against unfair practices, and a carbon tax at EU borders.

He also proposed to create transnational lists for the European elections and said that he would organise "democratic conventions" across the EU.

Macron, who consulted with German chancellor Angela Merkel before his speech, also insisted that "France and Germany can inject decisive, practical momentum" to his plan.

At an EU summit two days later, Merkel said there was "a wide agreement between France and Germany when it comes to the proposals" but that leaders still had to "work on the details".

Adding up variable geometries

At another summit in October, leaders endorsed a 'Leaders' Agenda' prepared by European Council president Donald Tusk for the next 18 months.

The document has "no lyricism, no Mona Lisa or comments on the shape of Greek temples," a top EU diplomat in Brussels quipped, in a reference to Macron's high-blown rhetorical style - suggesting that not all of Macron's ideas were taken on board.

Merkel, for one, needs to have a governing coalition to be able to position herself in regards to Macron's propositions. Other EU leaders were wary to take more integrationist steps.

Macron's election however created "a more positive spirit in the EU", according to a diplomat who works close to an EU leader. "There are more concrete ideas on the future of the EU" than before.

In an unusual move, both the Commission and the European Parliament published studies in which they showed the similarities and differences between Macron's ideas and both institutions' own proposals.

"Institutions look at the debate about the EU's future in comparison to the French propositions," De Marcilly noted.

But Macron, who transcended the traditional left-right divide in France, will have to find stable allies in European political parties, in particular ahead of the 2019 European elections.

Until now, the French president has found different alliances according to the issues on the table.

"His equation is to add up variable geometries," De Marcilly said.

Macron found support in Germany and Italy to push the European Commission to propose a screening of foreign investments in strategic sectors - a measure mainly aimed at China.

He allied with Germany, Italy, Spain and eight other countries from all parts of the EU to demand a quick taxation of internet firms where they make their profits.

Energy faces resistance

On the revision of the posted workers directive - an issue he took up as a domestic and EU fight against social dumping - he worked closely with Germany, Austria and the Benelux countries, while at the same time touring eastern countries to overcome their opposition to changing the rules.

Macron "took a risk" over the issue but won a "personal victory" when EU ministers agreed on a deal in October, after 18 months of discussions, De Marcilly admitted.

But in the long run, if he wants to avoid being dependent on other leaders - and mainly Merkel - to succeed, Macron will have to "create a new political offer at EU level" as he did in France, the think tank official pointed out.

Preparing for the European elections will be his priority in 2018.

At the October EU summit, Macron assured other leaders that he "still has much energy" and that it is "normal that energy faces resistance."

"It is the characteristic of movement in physics," he explained. "Otherwise you are only a moving body on an air cushion, going nowhere."

After a spectacular start this year, the EU's 'wonderboy' will have to make sure he does not fall off that air cushion.

This story was originally published in EUobserver's 2017 Europe in Review Magazine.

Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.

Site Section

  1. Europe in Review

Related stories

  1. Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul
  2. Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making
  3. Macron, a new Franco-European monarch
  4. Merkel signals support for Macron's EU reform
  5. In 2018, make Europe great again!
Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul

From the eurozone to defence and education, the French president presented plans to reform the EU which he said other leaders have "no choice" but to follow.

Analysis

Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making

Merkel's re-election is expected to revive the Franco-German EU motor, but the German leader and France's new ruler are still searching for a common vision.

Analysis

Macron, a new Franco-European monarch

The new French president mixed republican pomp and European faith in his victory celebration. But to succeed, he will have to start a revolution.

Magazine

In 2018, make Europe great again!

Is the EU back on track to make Europe great again? The fifth edition of EUobserver's Europe in Review magazine looks at the biggest events that shaped the EU in 2017 and prospects for 2018.

Magazine

The EU and US in the age of Trump

America's face changed when Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama. But one year on, the foundations of the transatlantic relationship are still intact.

Magazine

Europe in Review 2016

EUobserver wishes you a new Europe! This year's Europe in Review edition looks back at all the events of 2016 that will define the coming year.

News in Brief

  1. VW tries to block German probe into Dieselgate
  2. UK holds back old Europe files from public release
  3. Relatives seek missing migrant children in Germany
  4. Apple faces French court case on iPhone slowdown
  5. Report: UK 'sidelined' own Brexit negotiator
  6. EU completes Turkey aid contracts
  7. Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners
  8. Greek anti-austerity group claims bomb attack

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  2. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  3. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  4. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  5. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  6. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  7. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  8. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  9. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  10. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  2. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  4. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  5. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  6. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  10. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  11. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  12. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  2. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  3. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  4. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  5. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  10. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  12. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative