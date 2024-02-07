Podcast
Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast
By Martin Gak & William Glucroft
Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:
It's been a busy few months since our last episode — in more ways than one. A lot has happened in the world, in Europe, and to our little podcast. After much behind-the-scenes work, we are pleased to relaunch our weekly roundup of news around and affecting Europe — this time with friends in high places.
Join EUobserver today
Support non-profit journalism
Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.
Choose your plan
... or subscribe as a group
Already a member?
Euroscopic is partnering with the Brussels-based, nonprofit news platform EUobserver, which has been reporting on European issues for more than two decades. It's a perfect match at a perfect time. In addition to helping with distribution and promotion, EUobserver offers a wealth of human expertise that promises great interviews and insightful commentary for our episodes.
In this episode, EUobserver reporter Nikolaj Nielsen joins us from Brussels. He tells us a bit about his recent reporting trip to war-ravaged eastern Ukraine. He was there just as EU politicians were pushing hard to get €50bn in Ukraine aid past Hungarian obstinance.
We connect the two stories, and touch on a few other simmering issues.
Listen in and stay tuned as we further develop this new venture. We're excited to be here and hope you are, too.
You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle). And check out more of Nikolaj's reporting from Ukraine below.
Author bio
William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.
Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.