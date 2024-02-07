Wednesday

7th Feb 2024

Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast

By

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

It's been a busy few months since our last episode — in more ways than one. A lot has happened in the world, in Europe, and to our little podcast. After much behind-the-scenes work, we are pleased to relaunch our weekly roundup of news around and affecting Europe — this time with friends in high places.

Euroscopic is partnering with the Brussels-based, nonprofit news platform EUobserver, which has been reporting on European issues for more than two decades. It's a perfect match at a perfect time. In addition to helping with distribution and promotion, EUobserver offers a wealth of human expertise that promises great interviews and insightful commentary for our episodes.

In this episode, EUobserver reporter Nikolaj Nielsen joins us from Brussels. He tells us a bit about his recent reporting trip to war-ravaged eastern Ukraine. He was there just as EU politicians were pushing hard to get €50bn in Ukraine aid past Hungarian obstinance.

We connect the two stories, and touch on a few other simmering issues.

Listen in and stay tuned as we further develop this new venture. We're excited to be here and hope you are, too.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle). And check out more of Nikolaj's reporting from Ukraine below.

Author bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.

Website

Feature

In Novohryhorivka — everything is gone except hope

Andreii Sydor places two Russian tank shells onto a concrete slab of what is left of his two-floor house at the very end of Druzhby street in the village of Novohryhorivka, some 35km from the frontline.

Analysis

Von der Leyen kills EU pesticides ban in election sop to farmers

Ursula von der Leyen's symbolic decision to withdraw the flagship plan to halve use of pesticides responds to political resistance against the EU Green Deal — not only from protesting farmers in the streets but also within her party ranks.

