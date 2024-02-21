By Martin Gak & William Glucroft

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) celebrated its diamond jubilee last weekend. A who's who of global security and foreign affairs elite gathered for three days of panels, receptions, and sideline talks that shape larger events as much as they reveal something about them. Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group, was one of the many insiders to take part in the MSC. He joins us to offer a few of his takeaways from the security conference happening in increasingly turbulent times.