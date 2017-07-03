Nato using extra funds to buy 'more armour'

By Andrew Rettman

EU states in Nato and Canada spent $46 billion (€41bn) more on defence in the past three years in money that is partly being used to buy more “armour”.

The increase from last year to this year was worth $12 billion (€10.5bn) Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato head, said in Brussels on Wednesday (28 June)

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.