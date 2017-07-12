EU and Ukraine celebrate ties, as war rumbles on

Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko will celebrate ever-closer Western ties with top EU officials in Kiev on Wednesday (12 July) amid a backdrop of continuing Russian aggression.

Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, representing the European Council and European Commission, will hand Poroshenko a letter notifying Ukraine that the EU has completed ratification of a political and trade pact.

Monitors reported 460 explosions in east Ukraine on 9 July (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

The treaty aims to align Ukraine’s economy with the single market.

It became a geopolitical symbol after Ukrainian people overthrew a pro-Kremlin regime three years ago for refusing to sign the pact, prompting Russia’s subsequent invasion.

The EU ratification, completed on Tuesday, comes hot on the heels of a visa-waiver, agreed last month, for Ukrainian visitors to Europe.

Poroshenko is also angling to start talks with Nato on a membership action plan.

An EU official told press in Brussels the Kiev summit would celebrate a “very positive moment in our relationship”.

The official said that the EU trade pact, which is already being provisionally implemented, had seen trade increase by 17 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to early last year.

He said Ukraine had also made “progress” on treaty-linked reforms, listing public finances, energy prices, the police, the judiciary, new anti-corruption bodies, cleaning up of the banking sector, the health care sector and pensions.

He noted that the EU had paid out over €10 billion of a €12.8 billion pledge to help Ukraine get back on its feet.

He said Tusk and Juncker would underline that Ukraine remained an “important transit country” for Russian gas.

He also said they would take a “clear and consistent” line that EU sanctions on Russia would stay so long as it continued its aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The summit comes amid daily exchanges of fire between the Ukrainian army and Russia-controlled forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.

International monitors, the OSCE, said there were about 460 explosions in the area on the night of 9 July in their latest report.

It has claimed more than 10,000 lives and displaced more than 1 million people, with the EU official saying the bloc would pay Ukraine an additional €600 million this year in aid to refugees.

The official added that Ukraine must do more to combat corruption.

The same message was sent out by Human Rights Watch, a US-based NGO, and by Rebecca Harms, a German Green MEP dealing with Ukraine.

The NGO noted that Poroshenko had tried to harass journalists and activists trying to fight corruption by forcing them to declare their financial assets in online declarations.

It said that amounted to “backtracking on some human rights pledges … including free speech and a free media”.

“The establishment of an independent anticorruption court must not be blocked any longer,” Harms said.

The spectre of corruption has also put a dampener on the visa waiver after Ryanair, an Irish low cost airline, suspended plans to offer flights to Kiev and Lviv saying that it was being muscled out by oligarch-owned national carriers.

“I think there is going to be a big scandal,” Mustafa Nayyem, a reformist Ukrainian MP, wrote on Facebook on the aviation fiasco.

The ratification of the EU-Ukraine pact had been delayed by a Dutch referendum in which people voted against the treaty.

But the Dutch government ratified it after adding a caveat that it did not guarantee future EU membership or EU military aid.

Nato officials were this week also keen to quash ideas that Poroshenko would get a membership action plan any time soon, saying Nato head Jens Stoltenberg had merely “taken note” of his request.