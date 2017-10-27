Russian wargames played dirty, Nato says

Nato has said Russia misled it about the size of its recent Baltic wargames and voiced concern on Russian phone-jamming.

It also said "fundamental differences" remained on the conflict in Ukraine, with heavy weapons still on the contact line more than two years after a ceasefire accord.

Grushko: Alarm over Zapad 2017 was part of Nato "propaganda" (Photo: wikimedia commons)

"The number of troops participating in the [Baltic] exercises significantly exceeded the number announced before the exercise, the scenario was a different one, and the geographical scope was larger than previously announced," Nato head Jens Stoltenberg told press in Brussels on Thursday (26 October) after a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council.

He said Russia's military drill - Zapad 2017, in September - violated the Vienna Document, a Cold War pact on military transparency.

"Every nation has the right to exercise its forces, the same goes for Russia. But … it's important to do it in a predictable and transparent way," he said.

Under the Vienna deal, drills of 13,000 or more troops are subjected to enhanced monitoring, such as Nato fly-overs and interviews with Russian soldiers.

Nato says 100,000 troops took part in Zapad 2017, but Russia says there were fewer than 13,000 and invited just three Nato experts for two one-day visits.

Asked by the press about reports that Russia had jammed the mobile phones of Nato soldiers in Latvia, as well as ordinary people's phones in some areas in Norway and Sweden, as part of its manoeuvres, Stoltenberg said "at least two allies reported that".

The drill took place in Russia and Belarus, prompting concern that Russian forces would stay behind in its neighbour.

But Stoltenberg said: "We don't have any information indicating that Russia has left any troops behind in Belarus".

He also said a Russia-Nato working group on air safety in the Baltic region had made "promising" progress.

The Nato chief said allies "continue to have fundamental differences" with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

He called for implementation of the 2015 Minsk ceasefire deal and said Russian forces were still "destabilising" east Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said the situation was "fragile" due to the presence of heavy weapons on the contact line.

He also said the conflict had an "impact on the [whole] Euro-Atlantic region" and that Nato troops in Poland and the Baltic states were part of its "defensive" posture.

International monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a European security club, said the same day there had been an increase in ceasefire violations in Ukraine.

They reported 90 explosions in one part of the Donetsk region in east Ukraine and 110 explosions in another area. They also observed 14 multiple launch rocket systems and three tanks on the move in one Russia-controlled zone.

Thursday's Nato-Russia Council was the third such meeting this year.

Russia hits back

Speaking in Brussels afterward, Russia's ambassador to Nato, Alexander Grushko, accused Nato of an "unprecedented propaganda attack" on Zapad 2017.

He said Nato had falsely counted all troop in movements in Russia during the drill as being part of the exercise.

Referring to Nato battalions in Poland and the Baltic states, he said "if Nato policy is aimed at military deterrence of Russia, then no confidence-building measures will help" to mend relations.

He also said Stoltenberg's complaints about non-transparency were "strange", because Nato itself had frozen some military talks as part of diplomatic sanctions over Ukraine.

He noted that Russian armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov had recently met with a senior Nato commander, Petr Pavel, to exchange views.

"There is a hope that these contacts will persist and become systemic," the Russian envoy said.