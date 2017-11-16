Lithuania adds to EU momentum on Russia sanctions
Lithuania has joined Estonia and the UK as the third EU state to pass a law against human rights abuse in Russia in the name of Sergei Magnitsky.
MPs passed the Magnitsky Act by 91 votes to zero in Vilnius on Thursday (16 November), eight years after Magnitsky, a lawyer, died in jail in Russia after exposing fraud by Russian officials.
The law enables Lithuania's interior minister to ban entry to people if there is serious ground for belief they were guilty of human rights abuses or corruption.
It enters into force in January, with a list of some 30 Russians involved in the Magnitsky affair ready to hand either from the US or Canada, which have already banned them, or from the European Parliament, which has called for their EU-wide ban.
"We have been in touch with the Lithuanian authorities about specific names of the perpetrators of the crimes against Sergei Magnitsky in parallel with the progression of the law through parliament and hope they will swiftly sanction those people as the Canadians did," Bill Browder, Magnitsky's former employer, told EUobserver.
Lithuania's vote comes after the UK passed a Magnitsky law enabling it to seize assets of human rights abusers in February.
Estonia passed a Magnitsky law on travel bans last May.
Further afield, Canada passed its law in October, while the US passed one back in 2012.
Browder used to be a hedge fund manager in Russia, but became a human rights campaigner after Magnitsky's death.
Neither the UK nor Estonia have blacklisted anybody so far despite having the legislation in place, but Browder said "we are pushing the British government for the first application of the law as soon as possible".
The Estonian EU presidency has also declined to hold talks on EU-level action despite a recent appeal by MEPs to reopen the file, but Browder said that he would not be easily discouraged.
"I believe that our campaign has serious momentum and other countries in the EU will follow in the near future," he said.
Speaking in the Lithuanian parliament on Thursday, Emanuelis Zingeris, a conservative MP, said: "This is a key law showing our respect for human rights, first of all in Russia, because reference is made to a person who tried to protect Russia by preventing stealing from its budget and its citizens".
Mantas Adomenas, another conservative MP, said the "democratic part of Russian society" had been "waiting for this message of freedom from our parliament".