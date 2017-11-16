Lithuania adds to EU momentum on Russia sanctions

By Andrew Rettman

Lithuania has joined Estonia and the UK as the third EU state to pass a law against human rights abuse in Russia in the name of Sergei Magnitsky.

MPs passed the Magnitsky Act by 91 votes to zero in Vilnius on Thursday (16 November), eight years after Magnitsky, a lawyer, died in jail in Russia after exposing fraud by Russian officials.

Thank you for reading EUobserver! Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial. €150 per year or €15 per month Cancel anytime Not now Register EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU. We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism. For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use. If you already have an account click here to login.