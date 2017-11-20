Tusk's 'Kremlin' tweet prompts Polish uproar

Donald Tusk has accused the Polish government of serving Kremlin interests in words that set off a political storm.

The European Council head and former Polish leader, who was in Asia, spoke out in a tweet at 3AM central European time on Monday.

Polish elections in 2019 could see Tusk square off against Kaczynski (Photo: pis.org.pl)

"Alarm! A vehement dispute with Ukraine, isolation in the European Union, departure from the rule of law and independent courts, attack on non-governmental sector and free media - PiS strategy or Kremlin's plan? Too similar to rest easy," he said.

Beata Szydlo, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's prime minister, reacted at 5.45AM, saying that Tusk "has done nothing for Poland" as Council President and that in "using his position to attack the Polish government, he is attacking Poland".

The exchange set off tens of thousands of retweets and comments on social media.

Lech Walesa, the Polish Nobel laureate, called Tusk's words "the last bell, to save Poland for a democratic Europe".

A PiS senator, Stanislaw Karczewski, said Tusk was "banging his head against a wall".

The Polish foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, told Polish press later the same morning that Tusk's tweet was "some kind of mournful cry of frustration".

"He can't actively stay in European politics, so he's trying to come back to Polish politics," the minister said.

Tusk referred to a current Polish dispute with Ukraine over the exhumation of Polish people slaughtered there by Ukrainian soldiers in World War II.

The European Council head also referred to Poland's "isolation" over PiS judicial reforms deemed by the European Commission to violate judges' independence and deemed worthy of EU sanctions by the European Parliament.

The parliament's resolution, passed last week, included an outcry over a recent march by ultra-nationalist groups in Warsaw.

Tusk's intervention comes ahead of Polish elections in 2019.

If Tusk returned to fight for office after he stepped down from his Council post the same year, he could end up squaring off against the PiS party leader, and his old nemesis, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Waszczykowski, the foreign minister, spoke at length on Tusk.

He said Tusk had been ineffective on Brexit, on the Catalonia crisis, and on Ukraine.

He also said Tusk was so subservient to Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker that Juncker had proposed to merge the two posts in future.

"It's him [Tusk] who's isolated. The effect is Jucker's latest proposal, to liquidate that [Tusk's] post, joining it to the post of European Commission chief," Waszczykowski said.

The Tusk-Kaczynski confrontation goes back to the Smolensk air disaster in 2010, in which Jaroslaw Kaczynski's brother, Lech Kaczynski, died.

Jaroslaw Kaczynksi has accused Tusk of colluding with Russia on the incident, with Tusk grilled for eight hours in April in a Polish intelligece probe.