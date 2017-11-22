EU counter-propaganda efforts 'harm' relations, Russia says

Russia has warned the EU against promoting itself in what it regards as its neighbourhood, amid final preparations for an EU 'Eastern Partnership' summit with former Soviet states on Friday (24 November).

Andrey Kalin, the head of EU affairs in the Russian foreign ministry, delivered the message to Thomas Mayr-Harting, a senior diplomat in the EU foreign service, in two recent meetings in Brussels and in Moscow.

The two men discussed Ukraine on both occasions and Kelin told Mayr-Harting twice that "raising the budget of Stratcom East would harm relations between the EU and Russia", according to one EU diplomat briefed on their talks.

Stratcom East is a team of 14 officials in Mayr-Harting's service tasked with debunking Russian propaganda and with promoting positive media coverage of the EU in the former Soviet region.

When Mayr-Harting's boss, Federica Mogherini, met EU foreign ministers in Brussels last week, 17 of them urged her to give her so-called 'myth-busters' more "human and financial" resources.

Their call came ahead of an EU summit with Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on Friday (24 November).

But Mogherini's draft declaration for the "Eastern Partnership" summit appeared to heed Russia's warning.

It mentioned Stratcom East just once in the text. It said the unit would "support media plurality" and "improve … resilience against disinformation", but it said nothing about scaling-up its activities.

An EU official also told press on Tuesday that Stratcom East would focus on "explanatory work" about the EU instead of debunking Russian propaganda.

"Primarily, its role is to explain precisely what the EU is doing in integration in general and more specifically in the framework of the Eastern Partnership," the official said.

For Mykola Tochytskyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, Kelin's warning to Mayr-Harting should have been taken as sign of Stratcom's effectiveness and as an incentive do more.

"Russia's manipulations and 'fake news' are one of the main current security threats for the EU and the Eastern Partnership region. If this is not the case, why would they care so much about Stratcom's budget?," he told EUobserver also on Tuesday.

Practical steps

Tochytskyi said extra information on EU policies was "of course, very important", but that "further effort is also needed to counter Russian propaganda".

He proposed two "practical steps".

He said EU states should "limit or ban" the activities in their jurisdictions of Russian "propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik" as well as "hundreds or even thousands of other fake news outlets, like, for example, the Luxembourg Herald, and fake social media accounts".

He also said Stratcom should "compile a list of such outlets that are used by Russia and its proxies".

Asked by EUobserver if the EU could learn anything from Russia on how to win people's hearts, he said: "I'm not sure that the EU could learn something positive from Russia - a country where political ratings are achieving by harsh Soviet-style propaganda, complete violation of human rights, and demonisation of the Western values".

Friday's summit will be attended by the leaders of at least 20 EU states, but French president Emmanuel Macron will not go and German chancellor Angela Merkel has not confirmed either.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko also will not come.

The draft summit declaration, seen by EUobserver, said EU leaders "acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice of the partners concerned".

But it said they do so only "in [the] context" of Dutch demands that association treaties with Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, who want to join the EU, will not lead to membership, the right to work in Europe, or to major financial assistance.

The EU official said the EU had to bow to Dutch concerns to "make it possible for all member states to ratify the association agreement with Ukraine" after Dutch people voted against the Ukraine pact in a non-binding referendum in 2016, which was also a target of Russian disinformation attacks.

With France and Germany backing up the Dutch position, the official said there was "no consensus within the EU at this stage to give Eastern Partners a membership perspective".

The official added that the Dutch clause in the EU summit text changed nothing.

"I don't see any change in our position [from previous Eastern Partnership events] of acknowledging aspirations and welcoming the choice, but not saying more," the official said.

EU message

With EU communications to focus on good news about integration prospects, the EU official said the summit statement was "in any case positive".

Harking back again to Russia's warnings, the official added that Friday's meeting was meant to be "non-confrontational".

"We do not force binary choices on our partners. We are not making them choose between us and others [Russia]," the official said.

But for Tochytskyi, the EU's message in the east would be stronger if the Dutch caveat was taken out.

"We are still in negotiations with our partners on the draft declaration," he said.

He said the EU decision, in December 2016, to take on board Dutch people's concerns, was designed to soothe tensions at the time and was not binding on EU foreign policy.

"There is really no need to reiterate the reference to the EU leaders' decision of December 2016 as it has played its role and has nothing to do with the Eastern Partnership initiative," he said.