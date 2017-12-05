Iran disagreement on show at US-EU meeting

The US and EU's top diplomats diverged on Middle East policy, while celebrating their "partnership" on Tuesday (5 December).

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini urged Washington to uphold the Iran nuclear non-proliferation deal after meeting US secretary of state Rex Tillerson in Brussels.

US envoy brushed off Trump's 'little criticism' upon arrival (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

She also urged Washington not to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a campaign promise by US president Donald Trump.

"The Iran nuclear deal is a key strategic priority for European security but also for regional and global security," Mogherini said.

"Dismantling an agreement on nuclear issues that is working - as the International Atomic Energy Agency has certified nine times - would not put us in a better position to discuss all the rest on the country," she added.

Mogherini also said "a way must be found, through negotiations, to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states", referring to Israel and Palestine.

"We believe that any action that would undermine this effort must absolutely be avoided," she said.

She spoke at a short press conference in which reporters were not allowed to ask questions.

Her remarks came after US president Trump, two months ago, asked Congress for permission to unilaterally scrap the Iran accord. The deal, which envisages lifting sanctions in return for a halt on uranium enrichment, was negotiated by Mogherini in its final stages.

Her comments also came amid White House signals that Trump will announce the Jerusalem move later this week.

Tillerson at first appeared to contradict Trump on scrapping the Iran deal.

"We discussed … our joint efforts under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [the Iran accord] to hold Iran fully compliant with the terms of that deal and fully enforce that agreement", he said after meeting Mogherini.

He then echoed Trump by saying Iran should pay a price for its "destabilising" activities in the Middle East.

He listed Iran's support for Yemen rebels, for the Syrian regime, and for an armed militia in Lebanon among the issues.

"These … activities of Iran cannot be ignored and cannot go unanswered and we intend to continue to take action to ensure Iran understands this," he said.

He said nothing on Jerusalem, but he listed other areas where EU states and the US were in agreement: on countering Russia in Ukraine, imposing extra sanctions on North Korea, fighting Islamist terrorism, and spending more on Nato defence.

"The partnership between America and the European Union... is based upon shared values, shared objectives for security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and we remain committed to that," he said.

The Tillerson-Mogherini meeting was the first in a series of events in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The US envoy will also meet EU foreign ministers and Nato foreign ministers. He will then fly to Vienna on Wednesday for a two-day long meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a security club, before meeting his French counterpart in Paris on Friday.

He said while arriving for the Nato meeting in Brussels that the US had a "firm commitment to article five" - the Nato treaty clause on mutual defence.

Tillerson's assurances come amid ever-deeper antipathy toward Trump in Europe.

Fifty six percent of people recently polled by the Koerber Foundation in Germany said relations with the US were bad or very bad.

Nineteen percent said that bad US relations were their top concern, after immigration (26%), but ahead of Turkey (17%), North Korea (10%), and Russia (8%).

Tillerson's assurances also come amid speculation that Trump plans to shortly fire him from his job.

The vacancy at the top would come amid several other empty US posts in senior State Department areas - including that of the US ambassador to the EU.

Tillerson, speaking to press upon his arrival at the US embassy in Brussels, played down what he called "a little criticism" from Trump.

Reacting to questions on the US diplomatic vacancies, he said "the State Department is not missing a beat".

"While we don't have any wins on the board yet, I can tell you we're in a much better position to advance America's interests around the world than we were 10 months ago," he said.