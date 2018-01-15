Monday

15th Jan 2018

Sweden says 'operations underway' to hack election

  • Stockholm: the far-right Sweden Democrats party is gaining in support in run-up to 9 September vote (Photo: Beat Küng)

By

Sweden aims to create a new public body to protect its upcoming election from Russian and other propaganda.

"It is now less than eight months left to the finest day in Sweden's democratic life, our election day … [and] only Swedish voters will determine the outcome," Swedish prime minister Stefan Loefven said at a security conference in Stockholm on Sunday (14 January).

"To the one or those who are considering trying to influence … our country: stay away!", he said.

Loefven said the main threat came from Russia, but he added that "we can not rule out that there may be others" who would try to influence the Swedish vote on 9 September.

He also indicated that he had specific information on efforts being made to meddle in the electoral process.

"We will not hesitate to expose those who try to do something, because we know that operations are underway at the moment", Loefven said.

He said the new public authority would be created "immediately" and would be responsible for bolstering the "psychological defence" of the Swedish public by "identifying, analysing, and responding" to "external influence" campaigns.

He said the counter-propaganda body was just part of a packet of measures to safeguard the election on 9 September.

These included increased funding for Swedish intelligence and cyberdefence services to monitor external threats.

Loefven said he would hold a series of meetings with Swedish political party leaders in spring "on how the parties can increase protection and resilience … about the risks of influence during the election process".

He also said he would hold in-depth discussions with Swedish media and social media firms to "increase awareness of foreign influence".

The Swedish vote will pit Loefven's centre-left Social Democratic Party against the centre-right Moderate Party and the far-right Sweden Democrats party, which came third in the last election in 2014 and which has continued to gain support.

Russia has a track record of using cyber attacks and propaganda campaigns to help populist candidates win votes in recent elections in the US, France, and Germany.

There is increasing evidence that it meddled in the Brexit referendum, the Scottish independence referendum and the Catalan independence vote.

The US Senate, in a report out last week, warned that: "Italy could be a target for electoral interference by the Kremlin" when Italians go to the polls on 4 March.

But US far-right activists with no apparent links to Russia also got involved in efforts to sway the French vote.

Speaking of Russia's modus operandi, Loefven said: "We have seen it in several different countries recently."

"There have been a violation of political parties' internal computer systems. There has been financial support for extremist groups on the right side and examples of systematic 'fake news'," he said.

