EU states pledge solidarity with UK on alleged Russian attack

EU states have pledged solidarity with the UK over an alleged Russian attack, but did not discuss imposing extra sanctions.

"The European Union takes extremely seriously the UK government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible", for having used a nerve agent to try to kill a former Russian spy there earlier this month, foreign ministers said in Brussels on Monday (19 March).

Mogherini said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

They also voiced "unqualified solidarity" with Britain and promised to help British investigators.

They spoke out after British foreign minister Boris Johnson briefed them on details of the case.

The EU, the same day, imposed targeted sanctions on four Syrians accused of a recent chemical weapons attack in the civil war there, giving a hint of how it might react to the UK attack in future.

Johnson did not ask for extra EU sanctions on Russia over the spy case, an EU source said.

But EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini and Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstroem indicated that such a discussion might soon follow.

"The statement of cooperation [with the UK] is to be read that there will be a follow-up, but there's no precise information I can share with you at this stage," Mogherini said.

Wallstroem added: "It has not been easy always to get the unity to back up sanctions … but I think the discussion today [on Russia] will give a good ground for further actions".

British prime minister Theresa May will discuss the attack with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"The intention is to have summit conclusions on Skripal that builds on the foreign ministers' statement," another EU source said, referring to Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy.

May has indicated the UK might curb imports of Russian gas in response to the incident.

But Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told the Bloomberg news agency on Monday that both Britain and the EU would pay a financial cost if they went down this path.

"Should the statements become a reality regarding alternative sources for gas instead of Russia, that will damage first and foremost the consumers," he said.

"Should any company or country opt for another supplier, I don't think that condition will be that preferential and beneficial for them," Novak said,

Johnson, on Monday, also met Nato head Jens Stoltenberg, who echoed the EU.

"Nato allies have offered their support to the ongoing investigation. Russia's response so far has demonstrated a clear disregard for international peace and security," Stoltenberg said, referring to Moscow's open mockery of the British accusations.

"Russia will continue to seek to divide us. But Nato allies stand united. And we stand in solidarity with the UK," he added.

EU sanctions aside, Nato has an obligation, under its charter, to defend its members from a foreign assault.

Speaking at a business event in Hong Kong also on Monday, John Major, a former British prime minister, said that if Russia was allowed to get away with the Skripal attack, then it might be emboldened to carry out others against its enemies in Europe.

"Russia is behaving like a rogue nation. She cannot be ignored," Major said.

"The root cause, it seems to me, is clear: Russia was once, as the Soviet Union, a super power, but it is no more. To compensate, Putin wishes his people to see their president standing up to the economic and political super powers of the world," he added.

"The British experience suggests Russia will also use murder as a sanction in other countries' territories," Major said.