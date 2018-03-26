Monday

26th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU states expel 30 Russian diplomats

  • Tusk said further, EU-level action to follow shortly (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

EU and Nato allies on Monday (26 March) expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in reaction to the chemical weapon attack in the UK.

Fourteen EU countries, including France and Germany, as well as Nato members Canada and the US, took the coordinated step.

The Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were among those EU member states who also showed solidarity with Great Britain.

"Additional measures, including further expulsions within this common EU framework are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," European Council chief Donald Tusk said, after EU leaders agreed last week there was "no other plausible explanation" than that the Kremlin had ordered the killing of an ex-spy in England using a nerve agent.

The decision to expel four Russian diplomats was not taken "flippantly", German foreign minister Heiko Mass said.

"For the first time since the end of World War II a chemical war agent was used in the middle of Europe," he said.

Recent cyberattacks on German government networks were also "highly likely to be attributable to Russian sources", the German foreign ministry added, amid broader allied concerns on Russian aggression.

France and Poland also expelled four Russians each, including Russia's ambassador to Warsaw.

The UK attack was "a grave threat to our collective security", French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The Russian "personae non grata" all had intelligence backgrounds, Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz said. The UK attack was meant to "disrupt international order and create a sense of danger", he added.

The Russian diplomats in Lithuania were also engaged in espionage, Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius told French news agency AFP. They were expelled "for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," he said.

By the end of Monday, the EU tally stood at: four Russians expelled by each of France, Germany, and Poland; three each by the Czech Republic and Lithuania; two each by Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark; and one each by Estonia, Finland, Romania, Latvia, Croatia, Sweden. The total number was 30.

The US expelled 60 more diplomats, 48 from the Russian embassy in Washington and 12 from its mission to the UN in New York. It also closed down a Russian consulate in Seattle.

"Today's actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations," the White House said.

Canada, which expelled four diplomats, called Russia's UK attack "a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds".

Ukraine, which is not in the EU or Nato, but which aligned itself with the West after a revolution four years ago, expelled 13 more Russians.

"Today's extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever and will help defend our shared security," British foreign minister Boris Johnson said.

"Russia cannot break international rules with impunity," he added.

The mass expulsions mark a nadir in EU-Russia relations not seen since the end of the Cold War in the 1980s.

Further EU-level actions could include visa bans and asset freezes against Russian individuals, especially if the UK adopts a fully-fledged 'Magnitsky Act', designed to punish Russian leader Vladimir Putin by going after his and his cronies' money in offshore entities.

Russia, which denies guilt, called the Western reaction to the UK attack a "violation of common sense, norms of civilised international dialogue and international law" and threatened to react in kind.

The Western action was "a dirty and mean game that has no precedent," Konstantin Kosachev, a senior Russian MP, said.

The EU's Tusk also voiced sympathy with people who died in a fire in a shopping mall Kemerovo, in Siberia, on Monday.

"We remain critical of the actions of the Russian government, but at the same time, today we Europeans - together with the Russian people - mourn the victims", he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Germany and France promise new Russia sanctions
  2. Russian diplomats risk EU expulsions over UK attack
  3. Nordic states discuss targeted Russia sanctions

Interview

Ukraine eyes €500m EU aid, while fighting corruption

Kiev is hoping to secure more than €500m in EU aid by July, amid its never-ending fight against corruption. The finance minister tells EUobserver the prosecutor general should resign - meanwhile privatisations of 3,500 state-owned companies go ahead, despite war.

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's summit.

Opinion

Appeasement will not work with Erdogan

As EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker meet president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bulgaria, their reluctance to use their diminishing leverage with Ankara means his dismantling of Turkey's democracy only speeds up.

EU rejects US trade 'gun to the head'

EU leaders demanded a permanent exemption from US tariffs on steel and aluminium - and ruled out any bilateral trade talks within the 1 May deadline set by Donald Trump.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  2. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  3. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  4. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  5. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  7. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  8. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  10. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  11. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  12. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections