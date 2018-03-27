Tuesday

27th Mar 2018

Russia's EU friends decline to expel diplomats

  • Kurz (c) said Austria wanted to maintain neutral (Photo: Dragan Tatic/BKA)

By

Eleven EU countries have so far failed to join the others in expelling Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK.

The list as of Tuesday (27 March) included Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Some of them are likely to join the EU mainstream in the next few days.

The Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, promised on Monday to "take appropriate action" to "show solidarity with our closest neighbour" later on Tuesday.

The Slovak foreign ministry said: "The development of the situation, as well as Russia's response to the calls addressed to it by the EU countries - including Slovakia - will influence the next steps that we are prepared to consider in this case".

Belgium is still weighing up who to target from the 140 Russian diplomats accredited to Russia's bilateral mission to the country as well as its EU and Nato embassies.

But others in the group, who have strong ties to Moscow, have said they intend to do nothing despite having signed up to an EU statement blaming Russia for a chemical weapon attack in England earlier this month.

"We will not take any national measures," Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz and foreign minister Karin Kneissl said in a joint statement.

"Indeed, we want to keep the channels of communication to Russia open. Austria is a neutral country and sees itself as a bridge-builder between East and West," they said.

The Austrian ruling coalition contains the far-right Freedom Party, which has signed a cooperation agreement with the ruling United Russia party in Moscow.

The Maltese government, which has made hundreds of millions of euros from selling EU passports to wealthy Russians, said in a statement: "We are not doing so ourselves [expelling Russian diplomats] because our diplomatic mission in Moscow is very small and any response by Russia would effectively terminate diplomatic relations."

"This operational decision does not reduce our support for the UK and our security partners", it said.

Bulgaria, which has strong business ties with Russian firms, cited the fact it is holding the rotating EU presidency as a need to maintain neutrality.

Greece, where the ruling coalition also contains a pro-Russian far-right party, called Anel, said it would never sanction a member of the UN permanent security council and that it wanted to see more evidence on what had happened in the UK.

Cyprus, whose banks hold billions of euros in Russian capital and which has also been selling EU passports to wealthy Russians, followed suit.

Slovenian foreign minister Karl Erjavec, who hosted Russia's foreign minister in February to try to boost business ties, said on Monday that it was too soon to decide on action because it must be first determined what exactly had happened in the UK.

The group of Russia-friendly EU states normally includes Hungary, which is planning to build a nuclear power plant with Russia.

But Budapest opted to expel one Russian diplomat anyway, joining the other 15 EU states who expelled 31 diplomats in total, and the UK itself, which expelled 23 of them.

EU-Turkey summit ends with 'no solutions'

Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borissov described a meeting at the Black Sea resort of Varna between the presidents of Turkey, the EU council, and the European commission as "charged with great tension." Disputes remain far from resolved.

Interview

Ukraine eyes €500m EU aid, while fighting corruption

Kiev is hoping to secure more than €500m in EU aid by July, amid its never-ending fight against corruption. The finance minister tells EUobserver the prosecutor general should resign - meanwhile privatisations of 3,500 state-owned companies go ahead, despite war.

Opinion

Appeasement will not work with Erdogan

As EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker meet president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bulgaria, their reluctance to use their diminishing leverage with Ankara means his dismantling of Turkey's democracy only speeds up.

EU rejects US trade 'gun to the head'

EU leaders demanded a permanent exemption from US tariffs on steel and aluminium - and ruled out any bilateral trade talks within the 1 May deadline set by Donald Trump.

News in Brief

  1. Report: €48bn hidden from Belgium taxman in Luxembourg
  2. Greek economist Varoufakis launches political party
  3. New Slovak government sworn in on anti-crime pledge
  4. Serbia and Kosovo in official expulsion row
  5. US and China make up a third of EU trade
  6. EU launches investigation on steel imports
  7. France's deficit under 3% for first time in 10 years
  8. Italian prosecutors target Cambridge Analytica

