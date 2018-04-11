Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'

Germany has for the first time acknowledged allies' concerns on the "political" and "strategic" aspects of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

German chancellor Angela Merkel made the statement after meeting Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in Berlin on Tuesday (10 April).

Nord Stream 2 to concentrate 70% of Russian gas sales to EU on German route (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

"It cannot be the case that Nord Stream 2 means Ukraine no longer has any significance with regard to the transit of natural gas," Merkel said.

"It has strategic importance for Ukraine," she added.

"In our view, the Nord Stream 2 project is not possible without clarity of how Ukraine's transit role will continue. From this you can already see that this is not just an economic project, but that, of course, political factors must also be taken into account," Merkel said.

Her choice of words marked an end to Germany's previous policy line that Nord Stream 2 was a purely "economic project".

The Russian pipeline is to concentrate 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU on the German route when it is built in 2019.

It has the potential to cost Ukraine $3bn a year in lost Russian gas transit fees at a time when Ukraine is fighting to align itself with the West.

It would harm EU energy security by enabling Russia to cut off member states such as Poland or the Baltic countries, its critics have said.

It would also make a mockery of EU sanctions on Russia over its aggression in east Ukraine, critics have warned.

"Important from chancellor Merkel on Nord Stream 2, accepting it's not just 'an economic issue but there are also political considerations," Nato's former head, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who now works as a consultant for Poroshenko, said on Tuesday.

"NS2 [Nord Stream 2] is a platform for Russian coercion and a geopolitical mistake, especially in current climate," he said.

Estonian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday: "We have always been united in our position regarding the Nord Stream 2 project and believe that this is not an economic and business but a political project."

He told the Delfi news agency that Baltic states, Nordic countries, and Visegrad countries had formed a bloc on Nord Stream 2 inside the EU.

He also said the US was prepared to impose sanctions on EU firms - Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, Austria's OMV, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, and France's Engie - which are to co-finance the Russian project.

"Yes, the US can do it … such harsh steps can take place", he said, following a US summit with Baltic leaders last week.

The depth of US concerns on the pipeline's strategic aspects was not to be underestimated, Andras Simonyi, an expert on transatlantic relations at the Johns Hopkins University in Washington, told EUobserver.

"I don't think the Europeans understand the long term consequences of this [building Nord Stream 2] for the US-Europe relationship. This will turn really ugly," he said.

Whether Merkel's statement marks a U-turn in German policy or opens a door for minor concessions by Russia remains to be seen, other experts noted.

The German foreign ministry already said back in February 2017 that Nord Stream 2 had to ensure a transit role for Ukraine.

Alexei Miller, the head of Russian firm Gazprom, said this week that Russia would not halt Ukraine transit after Nord Stream 2 was built.

But Merkel's statement on Ukraine's future was enough to rattle EU investors, with the Ost-Ausschuss, a lobby group for German businesses in Russia, urging the chancellor to go no further.

"The companies involved have already invested more than €4bn in trust in legal certainty. Changing the legal basis [of the pipeline] in retrospect for political reasons would damage confidence in legal certainty in the EU," Wolfgang Buechele, the Ost-Ausschuss chief, said.