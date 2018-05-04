Friday

4th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Germany starts to build Nord Stream 2

  • Construction began on the Baltic coast on Thursday (3 May) (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

By

Germany has started to pour concrete on a Russian gas pipeline that risks dividing the EU and harming its energy security.

The construction began in Lubmin, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, on Thursday (3 May), by laying the foundations for a gas terminal that will receive 55bn cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline when it goes online in 2020.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"We are moving within the framework of the planning approval decision," a spokesman for Gazprom, the Russian firm behind the project, told German press agency DPA.

"We are confident that we will receive all relevant permits," the spokesman added.

The Baltic pipeline is to run from Russia via the maritime zones of Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. Finland recently granted a permit, with the other two still pending.

Its opponents, including Poland, the Baltic states, and Nordic EU countries, have warned that Nord Stream 2 will enable Russia to cut gas supplies to Western allies, including Ukraine, for strategic reasons.

The European Commission has said it will help Russia to gouge even higher prices in eastern member states.

The US has also said it will make a mockery of Western sanctions on Russia, imposed over its invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Next steps for the Russian project will include the laying and welding of 200,000 steel pipes, each one weighing 24 tonnes, along 1,200 km of the Baltic Sea bed.

The pipes are already made and waiting in storage yards in Germany, Finland, and Sweden in a €9bn enterprise that includes five major EU firms and 200 other companies in 17 European countries, creating 1,000 jobs.

News of the Lubmin construction work comes despite German chancellor Angela Merkel's recent nod to Nord Stream 2 criticism.

"This is not just an economic project, but [its] … political factors must also be taken into account," she said at a meeting with Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in Berlin last month.

The construction is also moving ahead despite EU commission appeals to first hold talks with Russia on how to apply European energy law to the pipeline.

Merkel's comments had given some hope to Nord Stream 2's opponents that Germany might pause for thought.

The project has the potential to cause a rift between Germany and its EU allies. It also risks a wider transatlantic clash after the US threatened to impose fines on the five European firms - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall - backing Nord Stream 2.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'
  2. Nord Stream II aims to undermine Energy Union
  3. US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'

Germany has for the first time acknowledged concerns on the "political" and "strategic" aspects of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Opinion

Nord Stream II aims to undermine Energy Union

The Gazprom pipeline simply does not have any commercial bearing. Rather, it undermines the functioning and effectiveness of the European Energy Union and circumvents Ukraine for gas transits - paving the way for further Russian strong-arming in the region.

US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Washington would still like to block a planned gas pipeline between Russia and Germany but is not yet considering hitting companies involved in the project.

Interview

Don't play EU 'games' with military HQs

The EU should not share out military HQs for political reasons if it wants effective armed forces, Italy's former defence chief tells EUobserver.

Feature

Spain makes bid for EU naval HQ

Spanish special forces seized a boat from African 'pirates' as diplomats watched on Monday, in a drill marking Spain's bid to grab a top EU military mission from the UK.

News in Brief

  1. Eurozone inflation fall sparks worries of cooling economy
  2. Five countries produce 80 percent of EU nuclear energy
  3. Tsipras greeted by migrant protests at Lesvos
  4. EU to offer 15,000 free rail tickets for 18-year-olds
  5. President: Czech Republic also produced 'Novichok' gas
  6. May benefits from Ukip collapse in London elections
  7. MEPs repeat demand to see VW fraud report
  8. EU economy forecast to grow by 2.3% this year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  5. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  6. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  7. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  11. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy