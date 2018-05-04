Germany starts to build Nord Stream 2
Germany has started to pour concrete on a Russian gas pipeline that risks dividing the EU and harming its energy security.
The construction began in Lubmin, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, on Thursday (3 May), by laying the foundations for a gas terminal that will receive 55bn cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline when it goes online in 2020.
"We are moving within the framework of the planning approval decision," a spokesman for Gazprom, the Russian firm behind the project, told German press agency DPA.
"We are confident that we will receive all relevant permits," the spokesman added.
The Baltic pipeline is to run from Russia via the maritime zones of Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. Finland recently granted a permit, with the other two still pending.
Its opponents, including Poland, the Baltic states, and Nordic EU countries, have warned that Nord Stream 2 will enable Russia to cut gas supplies to Western allies, including Ukraine, for strategic reasons.
The European Commission has said it will help Russia to gouge even higher prices in eastern member states.
The US has also said it will make a mockery of Western sanctions on Russia, imposed over its invasion of Ukraine four years ago.
Next steps for the Russian project will include the laying and welding of 200,000 steel pipes, each one weighing 24 tonnes, along 1,200 km of the Baltic Sea bed.
The pipes are already made and waiting in storage yards in Germany, Finland, and Sweden in a €9bn enterprise that includes five major EU firms and 200 other companies in 17 European countries, creating 1,000 jobs.
News of the Lubmin construction work comes despite German chancellor Angela Merkel's recent nod to Nord Stream 2 criticism.
"This is not just an economic project, but [its] … political factors must also be taken into account," she said at a meeting with Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in Berlin last month.
The construction is also moving ahead despite EU commission appeals to first hold talks with Russia on how to apply European energy law to the pipeline.
Merkel's comments had given some hope to Nord Stream 2's opponents that Germany might pause for thought.
The project has the potential to cause a rift between Germany and its EU allies. It also risks a wider transatlantic clash after the US threatened to impose fines on the five European firms - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall - backing Nord Stream 2.