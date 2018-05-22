Tuesday

22nd May 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

US asks EU to go after Russian and African villains

  • EU and US had coordinated closely on sanctions until Trump's Iran deal decision (Photo: prameya)

By

Notorious killers and corruption lynchpins, whether from Russia, Africa, or further afield could have assets seized and visas denied by the EU if Europe joins new American sanctions.

The project comes amid increasing interest in some EU capitals, but it also comes against the backdrop of the diplomatic crisis over the Iran nuclear deal, which could cast a pall on smaller initiatives.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Browder (r) at the EU parliament with Magnitsky's family (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

A US official, who asked not to be named, said the EU should match the new US sanctions, imposed in December under a US law called the Global Magnitsky Act.

The law was named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption activist who died in prison, and the US list designated one prominent Russian: Artem Chayka, the son of Russia's prosecutor general, whom the US accused of corruption.

But the US official said it was "not Russia-focused" and was designed to "pinpoint" individuals instead of targeting foreign administrations. He mentioned Central America and Africa as areas of special interest.

The US also designated 51 other individuals and entities, including Yahya Jammeh, the former ruler of The Gambia, who used to run death squads, and Burmese and Chinese individuals.

The US official invited EU capitals to propose more names to co-sanction with Washington. "Yes. Absolutely. We'd look forward to collaborating with our [EU] partners," he said.

He spoke in Brussels after meeting EU officials and after visiting Berlin, London, Paris, and Madrid to beat the drum.

He will head to the Baltic states next week, which already have national Magnitsky Acts, to look at "ways to work together", he said.

He spoke amid increased interest on Magnitsky-type sanctions in some EU countries.

The British parliament passed a "Magnitsky amendment" to an anti-money laundering law on Tuesday, joining the Baltic states in their adoption of the US model.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have already imposed visa bans on 49 Russians linked to Magnitsky's death.

MPs in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden are also holding hearings on national Magnitsky Acts and on EU-level action.

"I would imagine that the first EU Global Magnitsky list would replicate the US Global Magnitsky list that was published last December," Bill Browder, a British human rights campaigner, who used to be Magnitsky's employer and who inspired the US project, told EUobserver.

The fact that African or Latin America rogues were in the frame should not mean that the Magnitsky programme's Russian roots should be overlooked, he added.

"I seriously doubt the EU would create a Global Magnitsky list and not sanction the people [49 Russians] who killed Sergei Magnitsky," Browder said.

"It's just a matter of time before we see them on an EU sanctions list," he said.

Iran crisis

The EU and US had a good track record on coordinating sanctions under the previous US administration of Barack Obama.

They are military allies and still coordinate foreign policy, for instance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but US leader Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal threatens to disrupt smaller projects, such as the Magnitsky initiative.

Trump's decision could unfreeze a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, EU leaders warned him on trips to the US capital.

It could see America impose fines on EU firms that started doing business with Iran after the deal was put in place three years ago.

It could also lead to US sanctions against EU bank CEOs who are board members of Swift, a Belgium-based firm that handles international bank transfers, if Europe refused to lock Iran out of Swift's network.

The European Commission began drafting a "blocking statute" to protect EU companies from US action on Friday - the same day the US official met EU counterparts in the EU foreign service and EU Council buildings across the road in Brussels.

The US official said Magnitsky cooperation ought to go ahead despite the Iran fiasco because the moral issues were so black and white.

"This [Magnitsky] programme represents a value set that folks can generally coalesce around very easily. We're talking about going after the worst of the worst [offenders]," he said.

EU reluctance

The Trump problem is not the only obstacle to Europe joining the US programme, however.

Browder has campaigned for eight years for EU-level action, under various EU and US administrations.

He won European Parliament support, but leading EU states ignored MEPs.

EU diplomats dislike the Magnitsky Act in case it leads to vast numbers of rights abusers and crooks on blacklists. It could also disrupt strategic relations, they have said.

The US inclusion of a Chinese security chief, Gao Yan, deemed responsible for the death of human rights defender Cao Shunli, could, for instance, anger Beijing, a principal EU trade partner.

The fact that EU states and UK protectorates - Cyprus, the Netherlands, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Gibraltar - come up on the US list for hosting entities involved in money laundering could add to EU reluctance to replicate the US measures.

Targeting this or that Chinese or Russian official would not destabilise relations, while still holding abusers accountable, Browder said, however.

"It may target important people in certain countries who will be angry, but … national interest generally overcomes personal interests," he said.

Magnitsky sanctions would also raise the personal stakes for serving foreign leaders even if they did not go after them while they were in office, he added.

"[Russian leader] Vladimir Putin would be eligible if he's ever out of power for killing innocent Syrians and hundreds of other atrocities," Browder said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU ponders new sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia
  2. Estonia joins US in passing Magnitsky law
  3. MEPs clarify position on Magnitsky sanctions
Estonia joins US in passing Magnitsky law

Estonia has voted to ban entry to foreigners deemed guilty of human rights abuses in a law targeting Russia and inspired by the Magnitsky case.

MEPs clarify position on Magnitsky sanctions

Senior MEPs from the EU parliament’s main groups have urged diplomats to impose sanctions on Russian officials over the killing of anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky.

Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy

"With friends like that, who needs enemies?" European Council Donald Tusk asked on Wednesday, as EU leaders were trying to come up with a reply to the US president's questioning of the transatlantic relationship.

Devil in detail in Macedonia name talks

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU enlargement, but the devil's in the detail of Macedonia's constitution, as Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev and Greek PM Alexis Tsipras meet in Sofia.

Analysis

EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions

EU leaders in Sofia will discuss how they can protect the bloc's economic interests against US threats to sanction companies doing business in Iran. But their options are limited.

Analysis

EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions

EU leaders in Sofia will discuss how they can protect the bloc's economic interests against US threats to sanction companies doing business in Iran. But their options are limited.

Opinion

Ratifying CETA after 'Achmea scandal' is anti-European

While few people in Europe have heard of the 'Achmea' ruling, the case will have far-reaching consequences. Member states must understand the implications of the case quickly - especially those considering ratifying the EU-Canada trade agreement.

News in Brief

  1. German prosecutor orders Puigdemont to Spain
  2. EU to split trade and investment agreements
  3. EU to start trade talks with Australia and New Zealand
  4. Unknown professor proposed as Italy's new prime minister
  5. 154 German economists warn against eurozone reform
  6. Growing €176bn EU trade deficit with China
  7. All 4.8m Swedish homes get 'war preparation' leaflet
  8. Trump warns Nato allies' low budgets will be 'dealt with'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  3. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  5. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  7. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  10. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  11. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  12. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May

Latest News

  1. US asks EU to go after Russian and African villains
  2. Facebook threatened with removal from EU-US data pact
  3. Defence firms 'reap benefits' of their advice to EU
  4. Athens mayor wants direct access to EU migration fund
  5. Nordics could be first carbon-negative region in world
  6. Zuckerberg and Trump top the EU's agenda This WEEK
  7. Integration of Syrian refugees in Europe needs scrutiny
  8. Bulgarian PM: No asylum reform without stronger border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  5. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  7. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  8. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  9. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  10. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  11. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight